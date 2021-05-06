I want a Career Day do-over.
Don’t get me wrong, I love writing. (Trust me, editors!)
But still, if I could do it all over again, there is a different occupation I think would be a little bit better fit.
People adore them. They call out for them, even though — no, make that especially because — they have no professional experience.
The occupation pays well and comes with little danger.
I want to be a backup NFL quarterback.
Honestly, is there anything quite like it? Watching the NFL draft this past weekend and the excitement of the Minnesota Vikings fan base (myself included) over the selection of a third-round quarterback reconfirmed the idea that there is no position quite so popular in sports, with quite so few downsides.
Backup running backs have to get a few carries and have 300-pound defenders barrel into them. Backups along the line have to try to block said defenders — or in the case of some certain hometown players, get run over by them too. Everyone on a hockey team gets in for a few shifts, the last player on the pitching staff is asked to throw a few innings here and there, etc. etc..
No such playing time requirement exists for backup quarterbacks. The whole concept is purely theoretical.
“This backup would be great if something ever happened! They show a lot of promise! They would never, ever struggle if put in, right? Right?!”
Genius.
Hold a clipboard? I don’t know if clipboards are still a thing anymore outside of professional football, but I’m confident I could get the mechanics down. Go over film during the week with the starter? Hey, you pay me and I’ll watch as much video as you want. Look good in practice with no pads and no pressure? That’s where I thrive.
Threading the needle between having enough competence to reach the NFL and become a backup, and not so much that you have to do anything, is a feat not many can pull off.
The average NFL backup quarterback makes seven figures per season. The top 10 backup quarterbacks make over $2 million per year. The recent draft may push a few above $10 million! The list of players who have made more than $1 million per start over the span of their career is stunning — and awe-inspiring.
Only when the future becomes the present and you have to actually play does the luster start to wear off.
I know this flies a bit against the whole idea of what a sportswriter does, writing about players who are actually playing and aspiring for greatness, but I’m content with my dream. My arm may not be what it used to, but I’m willing to give it a shot.
So put me on the bench, Coach.
Just make sure to keep sending those paychecks my way.
