There are two big things we give to our children when they’re born.
The first? Our genetics.
The other?
Our sports teams.
Naturally, some fare better than others.
Only a few people hit the jackpot. Great eyesight, healthy teeth AND a perennial championship contending team in your favorite sport? That’s a bit much to ask for, don’t you think?
If you’re from Minnesota, you probably don’t know the feeling. I imagine it would be a little overwhelming. I like my expectations tamped down, personally.
I was only two-thirds shy of that particular hereditary trifecta — escaping braces as a child, yet needing glasses, all while requiring annual self pep talks to prepare myself for another bout with roller-coaster emotions and heartbreak.
Thanks, Mom and Dad.
My favorite team is the Twins, probably influenced by the fact they won the World Series while I was in the womb. While I was growing my decent hair and amazing pun skills, I was also developing unreasonable expectations of success. Talk about peaking early.
The Timberwolves? They’re more like a recessive gene. I can’t roll my tongue, and I can’t picture what it’s like to see a local team in the NBA Finals. The peak of my Wolf Fandom is immortalized by the 1998 Howl Towel in my office, scored at a 92-88 Game 4 playoff loss to the now-extinct Seattle Supersonics.
Coincidentally, the phrase “At least it was a good game” has now been passed from me to my own kids.
The Vikings? Oof. Where to begin?
They are a winning smile mixed with the inability to function before morning coffee, the marathon endurance tempered by the lack of sprinter’s speed. “You never know what to expect at a sporting event,” ... unless it’s a Vikings game — heartburn and/or heartache.
They again tested my blood pressure by escaping with a field goal win over the Packers this past week, sparing me the Thanksgiving gloating from in-laws who were bestowed Green Bay cheering birthrights. My brother-in-law serves as the worst reminder of what could have been: similar hair, similar height, yet a lifetime of stable quarterback play to watch every fall Sunday.
Shake my head.
I didn’t grow up with the Wild, Lynx or Whitecaps, but given their recent past and optimistic futures, I’m readily and forcefully adopting them and passing them on to my own kids.
Still, successful — or more likely otherwise — there are hidden benefits.
Some people may have more book smarts or have had a handful of championship parades this century, but we make up for it with intimate knowledge of postseason futility facts and sharper rationalization skills. And who needs dimples and Super Bowl memories when you can have random freckles and the ability to explain all the ways kickers and shaky clock management can cost your team an important game?
At least that’s something to be thankful for. Maybe?
I guess some parents give better gifts than others.
Oh, well. My kids will grow up knowing there’s always next year.
What better gift is there to hand down than that?
