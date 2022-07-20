It’s appropriate that this column is titled Writer’s Block because as I started to write this I got actual writers block. By the time I finish this it is likely I will be sweating over my keyboard hastily typing away hoping to make deadline, and likely knowing myself will actually finish well ahead of time.
This never happens when writing news, as there is plenty to report on in the dozen or so communities in ABC Newspaper’s Coverage area. Or for a matter of fact anywhere I’ve ever worked. In fact, I used to report from a small (some would even call it a bedroom community) town in rural Oregon. People from a large metro would often ask something along the lines of “how do you ever come up with anything to write about?” I would always respond the same way: “There’s plenty to write about here.” It also helped that the state’s second medical school opened there in 2011. I started my journalism career there in 2012. But even beyond the medical school it wasn’t hard to find plenty of content to cover in the town of about 15,000.
So story ideas are not hard to come by. Getting all the stories we want written, well that’s a little different.
But for now, writing in first person I’m still not sure what to write. So I am now going to an old (middle school I think) trick that I was taught that if you don’t know what to write, just start writing “I don’t know what to write” until an idea comes to you. Here it goes: I don’t know what to write, I don’t know what to write. I don’t know what to write. I don’t know what to write
However, that did not seem to help that much so back to the drawing board. What do I write about? What do I write about? Well, at least there are now more words on the page, but I’m still drawing a blank. I don’t know what to write.
Hmm, I am the managing editor of a paper, you would think that I have a better hang of this, but I really don’t when it comes to writing in the first person sometimes, and can’t find a topic to focus on. So now I am going to write about cooking: One of my favorite hobbies/chores, not sure if it’s a chore or a hobby is when it’s preparing food for necessity.
I enjoy cooking food — especially complicated meals — because I get to show off my fancy culinary skills and have something tasty to boot. A ton of ingredients that will take hours to put together with several aromatic spices, yes please. A few examples include butternut squash tacos with ground beef and spicy peppers with one of those complicated spice blends I mentioned; steak au poivre and eggs benedict.
The problem with making my own eggs benedict is I can now make a better Hollandaise sauce than many breakfast restaurants. I know that’s a big claim, so I hope no one challenges me on it.
However, now because I have a 15-month-old daughter, I often opt for simpler and quicker recipes as complicated dishes doing so takes away time from her, and food that takes too long to prepare is a good recipe for a cranky toddler. Also, not a great sign to spend hours on a dish just to have your child reject it, which doesn’t happen often because she loves food. Nearly all of it, though she is starting to show strong preferences, one of her preferences is fruit, which guess what, is probably the easiest food to prepare. Her favorite fruit was raspberries, but now that we are in the dog days of summer that was replaced with watermelon, and we couldn’t get through dinner last night without her asking repeatedly for more of it.
We have only given her true baby food once in her life. Because, well the secret to that when she was younger was to make whatever we were going to eat, through it a blender with the appropriate liquid and voila instant baby food (not very appealing to adults, but the kiddo loved it). OK, while that is a few more steps than opening a jar of baby food, it was well worth knowing exactly what foods the kid was eating.
OK, well I kind of got on a roll there with those musings about food, but don’t have much of an ending. So at least I don’t have to write this again for a couple more weeks. See you then, and hopefully I will have a more focused topic to write about.
