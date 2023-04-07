Before I start to complain a little (I promise, only a little!), let me start off with this:

Watching a sitting president give a speech in the flesh was all-time-bucket-list cool. I never really thought that I’d ever get the chance to do such a thing, but this past Monday in Fridley, I watched Joe Biden give a speech on his “Investing in America” Tour. I won’t recap it here, turn to the front page and read all about it.

