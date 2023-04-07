Before I start to complain a little (I promise, only a little!), let me start off with this:
Watching a sitting president give a speech in the flesh was all-time-bucket-list cool. I never really thought that I’d ever get the chance to do such a thing, but this past Monday in Fridley, I watched Joe Biden give a speech on his “Investing in America” Tour. I won’t recap it here, turn to the front page and read all about it.
I don’t care how you feel about the guy, seeing a president in real life is cool, and I’m eternally grateful to everyone who allowed me the chance to cover a story about our country’s leader. I spoke with some incredibly helpful staff from Cummins and the White House and was treated respectfully and professionally by the Secret Service.
Yes, sir, I was in fact not meeting your gaze because I’ve never been so intimidated in my whole life. Keep up the good work.
I’m not going to talk about the process of applying for and entering a White House Press zone, because I think they wouldn’t like that very much, but instead I’ll talk about how difficult it is to actually get a picture of the president.
Herein lies my complaint.
These events obviously come around pretty quickly, as the President’s schedule has to be kept mostly under wraps until it’s time to actually get down to business. So I understand that some wires get crossed and sometimes things are figured out on-site.
When I arrived, I was set up in the most primo position possible for my photos. Stage left, on a platform so as not to get the heads of standing and cheering audience members in my photo. I was led and directed here by one of the people helping press on-site, and so long as I minded my manners and let other people have a turn, I could get some close ups of the leader of the free world.
Until the people in suits came.
Let me say this, people, if you believe anything I’ve ever rambled about in these Writer’s Blocks, believe this: TRUST NO SUITS!
I don’t know if these people were Secret Service, White House staff, or simply well-dressed. But I do know this. They told me to get the heck out of the way.
“This area is for Press Pool only,” they told me.
Probably visibly confused, I held up my bright yellow press pass designating me as such.
“Not that kind,” I was quickly corrected and once again told to scram.
Stage left was for out of town media, stage right was for local reporters (so far as I could tell).
It wasn’t so bad that I had to give up the golden spot, unless you factor in the local press pool … that was FILLED with TV cameras. Any place on the ground that I could stand was blocked by what I believe was a teleprompter or in the direct line of the cameras. Sorry to any C-SPAN viewers that saw the back of my head, but I was desperate for a spot.
When I DID get a height advantage standing on the stairs that led up to the TV camera risers, I was told I couldn’t stand there lest my footsteps cause the cameras to shake.
I was effectively without any place to take a picture that wasn’t aimed at the back of a person’s head.
While I was pretty annoyed during the process (which was somewhat alleviated by the fact that the literal President was talking in front of me), I did realize this: everyone is just doing their job.
White House staff want to ensure the safest and most controlled environment. TV news has to get a good picture and angle to retain viewership. But I just needed one really solid picture! If Biden hadn’t asked the crowd to sit, there was zero chance I’d have a picture of him to put in the paper today. So thanks for that, Mr. President, genuinely. Even then, that picture you see on the front page was only captured through an uncomfortably and certainly embarrassing looking crouch, a 300 millimeter lens and the grace of God.
The moral of my story, to get to the point, is that I know these things come together quickly. I know we’re all just trying to do our jobs. But please, don’t make it impossible for me to do mine.
In this media landscape, print is very often given the short straw. I know we’re not the brand new shiny thing anymore, but we’re important, dang it! We were probably the most hyper-local reporters there. We are not Minnesota-wide. We’re not Twin Cities, we’re not the North Suburbs. We’re ANOKA COUNTY. This is our space to be responsible for, please allow us to keep treating it as such.
In his speech and greater political career, Biden seems to have at least one eye on the needs of the little guy. Well, Mr. President, it’s me, one of the little guys. Thank you for letting me take your picture, I think it turned out pretty good. I hope you (or your team, rather) make it a little bit easier for the local papers at your next event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.