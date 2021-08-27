In a recent statement, the Minnesota State Fair urged all attendees to “do your part” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but one thing we’ve learned during the COVID-19 pandemic is we can’t rely on everyone to do their part.
The Minnesota State Fair started Thursday, Aug. 26, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6.
On average the Minnesota State Fair attracts over two million visitors annually, but many people are reconsidering attending this year due to the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus.
Dozens of exhibitors and over 150 vendors have decided to pull out of the fair this year due to staff shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Giant Sing Along, River Raft ride, Go Carts and WCCO Radio, among others.
According to Minnesota State Fair Spokesperson Danielle Dullinger when speaking to KSTP and Kare 11, the Minnesota State Fair attempted to fill hundreds of job positions prior to the start of the fair, but decided against filling open vendor and exhibit openings.
This year the Minnesota State Fair is not requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend, nor are visitors being required to wear masks, but independent vendor booths may request that everyone wear a mask.
Even though it’s not requiring them, the fair is encouraging visitors to follow best practices voluntarily.
“Before you visit, make sure you’ve considered your personal health situation and how you can best keep yourself and those close to you safe and healthy,” the Minnesota State Fair said in a health guidance statement on its website. “The Minnesota Department of Health advises individuals who are not yet fully vaccinated for COVID-19, immunocompromised individuals and their caregivers to reduce their risk by using layered protections such as avoiding large gatherings and wearing a face mask indoors and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.”
The Minnesota State Fair is overlooking the fact that many people are unwilling to take basic steps to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. The State Fair’s decision not to set requirements to combat COVID-19 means careless choices by some could impact other people who attend the fair or could cause it to become a “superspreader” event.
Coronavirus community transmission is high across most of Minnesota, including in every county in the Twin Cities. The highly contagious delta variant makes up the majority of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the delta variant is more than twice as infectious as the original COVID-19 strain. The CDC says the people most at risk are those who aren’t vaccinated. Currently vaccines are available to people age 12 and older.
Since mid-June, daily case rates have increased by eight to 10 times. On Friday, Aug. 20, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,708 new COVID-19 cases. Luckily, in Minnesota more than 70% of residents age 16 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Although vaccination still provides good protection against hospitalization and death, breakthrough cases do occur among the fully vaccinated, and the CDC says fully vaccinated people with breakthrough infections of the delta variant can spread the virus to others. As of Aug. 18, 7,171 Minnesotans were known to have had a breakthrough infection, or about 0.24% of the roughly 3 million fully vaccinated people in the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Of those, 584 were hospitalized (0.02% of fully vaccinated people), and 60 people died as a result of a breakthrough infection (0.002% of fully vaccinated people).
The CDC announced Aug. 18 that it’s recommending a third vaccine shot for immunocompromised people and booster shots for fully vaccinated people within eight months of their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
To summarize the data, you’re at high risk of contracting COVID-19 if you plan on attending a crowded event like the Minnesota State Fair if you’re not vaccinated and don’t wear a face mask. You’re still at risk of contracting COVID-19 if you’re vaccinated, but luckily you’re at a lower risk of hospitalization or death. Given the situation, wearing masks is still important.
I encourage anyone considering attending the Minnesota State Fair to make an informed decision. If you decide to go, please follow good practices to minimize the risk to yourself and others.
Here are several resources to help you stay informed and follow best practices: the Minnesota State Fair’s health guidance information, mnstatefair.org; the Minnesota Department of Health’s most recent COVID-19 data, tinyurl.com/zrx5h5zr; and the CDC’s guidelines including COVID-19 symptoms, testing, vaccination, quarantine information and health safety information, tinyurl.com/j2m9xay9.
