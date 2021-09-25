The recent death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito has sparked a national discussion about domestic violence in America, just prior to Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.
Anyone who has been in a domestic violence situation spotted the red flags in the police camera footage that was released by the Moab Police Department in Utah of a domestic incident Aug. 12 between Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie.
Moab police officers responded after receiving a 911 call from an individual who claimed he witnessed Laundrie slap Petito, followed by the two of them running up and down the sidewalk, after which Laundrie allegedly hit Petito again before they drove off in their van. Police pulled the van over and found Petito crying, and she told officers she was very anxious from the five-week cross-country trip they were doing and documenting on social media.
Petito said she deals with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder and feared Laundrie was going to abandon her during the domestic incident.
Laundrie told the officers he was attempting to create space to let Petito calm down because as he said she had “gone into a manic state.” When an officer asked Petito if her boyfriend hit her, she replied, “I guess” and made a grabbing motion with her chin, as shown in the camera footage. Both Petito and Laundrie said Petito had slapped Laundrie, and the officers noted scratches on Laundrie.
The Moab police characterized the incident as a mental/emotional health break instead of a domestic violence incident and ordered the two to separate for the night.
Fox News Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Ziv Ezra Cohen noted that Petito look “scared” and “overwhelmed” and was blaming her OCD, a nonviolent mental illness, for the incident.
On Sept. 1, Laundrie returned in the van to the home in Florida that he shared with Gabby. Gabby was not with him. On Sept. 11, the Petito family reported their daughter missing.
On Sept. 15 Laundrie was named a person of interest in her disappearance, and a lawyer was hired who advised Laundrie to remain silent. On Sept. 17, Laundrie’s parents said they hadn’t seen their son in the last three days, and he was reported missing.
On Sept. 19, Petito’s body was found in Bridger–Teton National Forest in Wyoming. The Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue’s initial determination for the manner of Petito’s death was homicide.
As of Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, Laundrie was still missing and was being sought by law enforcement.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, on average nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men. About 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner contact sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking with impacts such as injury, fearfulness, post-traumatic stress disorder, use of victim services, contraction of sexually transmitted diseases, etc.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 31% of all women experience physical violence by an intimate partner.
Violence Free Minnesota reported that in 2019 at least 21 people were killed due to intimate partner homicide in 2019.
Domestic violence in Minnesota and across the United States has been, and still is, an epidemic. But do you know if you’re in a domestic violence situation? What is domestic violence? What do you do if you’re a victim of abuse?
According to Alexandra House, a local nonprofit service victims of violence: “Anyone can be abusive and anyone can be the victim of abuse. It happens regardless of gender, age, sexual orientation, race, or economic background. While abusive people often blame their partner to justify their behavior, abuse has nothing to do with the person it’s directed at, and it’s never a result of anything to do with the relationship or a particular situation. Abuse is a personal choice and a strategic behavior used to create the abusive person’s desired power dynamic. Regardless of the circumstances of the relationship or the pasts of either partner, no one ever deserves to be abused.”
Alexandra House defines domestic violence as, “the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another.”
The nonprofit says that not all domestic violence relationships or situations look alike.
Alexandra House estimates 2 out of 3 victims of abuse stay in their abusive relationships, and 4 in 5 victims of abuse do not report their attacks. Victims’ reasons for not leaving a domestic violence situation often include having nowhere to go, being unable to afford leaving or being too scared to leave.
If you suspect you may in a domestic violence situation, don’t be afraid to leave. You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org for assistance. If you may be in immediate danger due to domestic violence, call 911.
For more local assistance, call the Minnesota Domestic Violence Crisis Line at 1-866-223-1111. You can also contact Alexandra House at 763-780-2330 or 1-888-780-2330 or visit alexandrahouse.org to view warning signs of domestic abuse and advice on how you can help someone who may the victim of abuse.
