My principles aren’t for sale … but give me $20 and I might change my mind.
I kid, I kid. Sort of.
While the Minnesota Twins may have just lost their pitching coach to a stunning midseason resignation to take the same position for a college team, you won’t see me bailing on my volunteer youth baseball assistant coaching position.
Unless, of course, those crosstown league leaders want to pony up a few dollars.
But, assuming they don’t, we’re about halfway through my son’s first-ever youth baseball season, and, I’ve gotta say … it’s been a bit of a bumpy ride.
As you may recall a little over a month back, the opening practice was an eye-opener as far as just how many “basics” there are to the game that get taken for granted.
It was one thing to go over those at practice speed. It turned out to be another thing entirely to go over them in live game action.
“Running through the bag” at first base, yet not second or third, was a difficult concept to grasp, leading to a few slow-speed collisions as batters tried to stop exactly at first on grounders, running into first basemen desperately trying to keep their foot on the bag while taking wild throws.
“Tag up on a fly ball” was also a puzzler, after having spent so much time pleading with baserunners to pay attention and run as soon as a ground ball was hit.
Trying to guess the odds a fly ball will get caught in a youth game, necessitating a return to a base or a sprint to the next?
Good luck measuring that.
I haven’t had my trusty scorebook on hand, which is probably a good thing, given a few of the peculiar putout combinations: right field to shortstop, left field to shortstop, pitcher to shortstop (every youth team needs a Bugs Bunny that has the energy to cover 75% of the field).
On one particular play, it was hard to follow the eventual putout on a ground ball that I think deflected off the opposing coach, shortstop and second baseman, was fielded by the left fielder running over to center field, who then overthrew third base, only for the lead baserunner to get confused and retreat back to third and get tagged out. I think the scoring resembled my childhood phone number.
I didn’t realize they were keeping official score — what are we accomplishing by trying to track such madness? — and was stunned to find out my son’s team had somehow come out on top by a run in their season opener. Of course, that has turned out to be their lone win on the season (I felt good about them taking on an 0-4 team at one point, but they narrowly got outpaced 18-5).
Nonetheless, everyone seems to be having fun, and the energy levels are off the charts.
Everybody take a breath … there’s still half the season to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.