Censorship. It’s a big, bad word and for good reason. It can warp perspectives and damage public debate. However, it’s also a scarecrow that is waved when a writer may feel unjustly criticized.
A Harper’s Magazine letter published online July 7 signed by a cadre of notable writers condemned censorship in the most self-interested way possible. The brief letter decries writers losing jobs or being harassed by mobs of angry social media “slacktivists,” but fails to seriously wade into discussions of censorship and free expression.
Honestly, I understand why. It can be difficult to draw the lines between a mob censoring free speech and a group of angry activists speaking truth to power. Often these lines seem to be drawn based on whether you agree with the mob or the writer.
However, it’s disingenuous to assume a public outcry online is censorship. Those users are employing their right to free speech just as much as the writer. Of course, that take is also simplistic. It would be irresponsible to discuss censorship without acknowledging the real-world impact groups of outspoken critics can have on limiting speech.
This is a tight-rope act between censorship and criticism. When exactly does criticism turn into censorship? One could argue that encouraging and participating in online shaming can chill public discussion. In particular, when online blowback can lead to being fired or harassed, it’s pretty clear that can be an effective tool of censorship. For example author Kosoko Jackson asked his publisher to pull his book “A Place for Wolves” in 2019 when it was the subject of a Twitter pile-on.
This isn’t a new phenomenon. Debate in America wasn’t friendly agree-to-disagree discussions even before Twitter and Facebook showed up. As the American Civil Liberties Union points out, mob censorship helped enforce Hollywood blacklists during Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s hunt for alleged communists.
Usually when I hear arguments against what is essentially mob censorship it’s from people who, like me, have a platform and the power to broadcast their message much further than the average person. They tend to frame themselves as the true arbiters of civil debate being hounded by an angry mob who only care about toeing the party line.
They like to frame the debate as an innocent person sharing an unpopular view, often among left-leaning communities, and getting disproportionate punishment for simply disagreeing or unintentionally causing offense. However, that’s kind of a dumb takeaway.
What these criticisms usually fail to do is account for the fact that negative feedback is also part of the free flow of discussion. It’s the public debate version of “I’m sorry what I said angered you, I guess I won’t say anything at all.”
It’s a refusal to engage with critics. It’s a refusal to acknowledge that your argument may be flawed and listen to why people disagree with it. Even if you believe your own argument is infallible, the fact that a large group of people misinterpreted it implies you, as someone who communicates for a living, probably didn’t do your job right.
That being said, people also need to approach these matters with some grace. Oh, and if you criticize someone’s work at least make sure you’ve read it.
