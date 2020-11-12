One of the regular “beats” I cover is crime. Due to the nature of the beat, we may appear inconsistent in some of our coverage. But, there is some method behind the madness.
We have a few general guidelines for what kind of crime we cover. The general rules include only covering felonies and avoiding felonies below third-degree unless in conjunction with a qualifying crime.
We use these guidelines because we think these types of crime are in the public interest to know, regardless of who is involved. It’s important to understand what kind of crime may be going on in your community, to help protect yourself or understand the impacts of crime-related politics and governing. For example, discussions of the opioid epidemic can be abstract for residents who don’t know someone, or are unaware they know someone, directly impacted by the epidemic. However, covering significant crimes related to drug possession and distribution can help readers understand how this topic is impacting their community on a daily basis.
There are a few exceptions to those two big rules, primarily when the suspect is a public figure. While we normally wouldn’t give more space than a line in the blotter to a fourth-degree DWI, if the driver is a public figure, we’d likely cover it.
We make these exceptions because while the crime in itself may not be significant enough to warrant the public’s attention, it is important information for readers to know about community leaders, elected or unelected. In general, people in public positions can expect greater scrutiny of their actions than regular citizens.
Given the restrictions of space and time, not every crime that meets our thresholds for coverage makes it into our pages. When examining criminal complaints, I start with the rules laid out above. From there I look at the details of each case and make judgment calls based on a number of factors. Is it of interest to our readers? Could our readers already be aware that something occurred and want to know the details? Is the crime reflective of possible public dangers that readers may want to know to protect themselves? Finally, I do make some allowance for the weird and bizarre, because it catches people’s attention and makes for an interesting read.
In most of our work we weigh the public’s right to know against the individual’s rights to privacy. In crime reporting this is particularly important. Readers have a right to know if the babysitter they hired has a history of burglary convictions or if the mechanic they hired was convicted of stealing cars.
But privacy is often important when it comes to victims of crimes. Typically I don’t name victims unless they’re publicly identified in the complaint in cases such as murder, or when a victim chooses to come forward and speak publicly.
We’re especially careful when it comes to the victims of sex crimes. We take pains to avoid details that could inadvertently identify the victim — such as their relationship to the perpetrator.
Generally juveniles also remain unnamed in our crime coverage. We maintain exceptions to that rule if they have publicly revealed their identity, been charged as an adult or are at least 16 years old and have been charged with a serious felony, such as murder.
Usually we don’t report the names of suspects until they have been formally charged. Someone brought in for questioning has not necessarily committed any crime. When charges are filed, that means law enforcement believes it has enough evidence to establish probable cause. As with many of these rules, there are some exceptions, such as when police are seeking a suspect in a serious crime and have asked the public for help.
Because of the nature of my coverage, those charged with crimes are associated with a crime that they are only accused of committing, not convicted. As important as it is for the public to know if the individual they are working with has a history of crime, it’s also important that individuals falsely accused do not forever carry the brand of something they did not do.
It’s important to realize that my initial coverage primarily relies on public documents created by law enforcement and the judicial system. Some of those documents, such as criminal complaints, are designed to make the argument that a suspect is guilty, but the suspect hasn’t yet had the benefit of a trial to make their own case and counter all the prosecution’s claims.
I necessarily rely on criminal complaints because they are an official record of the allegations and are often the best record readily available regarding what happened. And these records are covered by the fair-report privilege, which protects reporters from claims of defamation when we fairly and accurately report the content of a public record or proceeding — even if the accusations in the record are ultimately proven false. But allegations in a criminal complaint are just that — allegations. They haven’t yet been proven in a court of law.
With all this in mind, I take pains to “close the loop” on crime coverage. When an individual I have covered in the past is convicted or acquitted I do my best to write a brief follow-up about the results.
One final note. Most of these rules are not hard and fast. In each case I have to use my own judgment to determine if I think something is in the public’s interest to know. When I am uncertain I can ask my editor, but even then the answer is sometimes subjective, and not everyone will agree with our decisions. But we strive to be fair and accurate and to continually improve.
