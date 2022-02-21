Why do African Americans have a large mortality gap compared to people of other races? Why do young Black people suffer from more medical conditions than people of other races? What has been done to address this gap in health care, and what can be done?
These are questions everyone should be examining this month during Black History Month, given that the theme this year is “Black Health and Wellness.”
What is Black History Month?
Black History Month’s precursor was Negro History Week, celebrated the second week of February annually. It was created in 1926 by historian Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History.
The first official celebration of Black History Month took place in February 1969 at Kent State University, in Kent, Ohio. The celebration was organized by Black educators and the Black United Students. A year later, another celebration was held at Kent State, from Jan. 2 to Feb. 28, 1970
In 1976 President Gerald Ford recognized Black History Month during the U.S. Bicentennial celebration. Ford urged Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
Health and wellness
Every Black History Month, a theme is announced, such as “Black Migrations” in 2019, “African Americans and the Vote” in 2020, and “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity” in 2021. This year’s theme is “Black Health and Wellness.”
According to the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, Black Americans made significant strides in the field of health care by building hospitals, medical and nursing schools (such as Meharry Medical College, Howard University College of Medicine, Provident Hospital and Training School, Morehouse School of Medicine and more) and community clinics that were often created through grassroots organizations and mutual aid societies, such as the African Union Party, National Association of Colored Women and the Black Panther Party.
While these health care initiatives have helped reduced the health and wellness disparity African Americans experience, a gap still exists today.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the death rate for African Americans declined about 25% over 17 years, primarily for those aged 65 years and older. In 1999, 1,903 African Americans (ages 65 or older) were dying of heart disease per 100,000 people, 1,305 of cancer per 100,000 and 483 of stroke per 100,000. In 2015 the number dying of heart disease was 1,086 Black seniors per 100,000 people, 928 of cancer per 100,000 and 287 of stroke per 100,000.
While the mortality rate is down for African Americans, the rate is still higher than that of other races.
In 2015, 142 Blacks and 100 whites ages 18-34 died per 100,000 people of all causes; 312 Blacks and 220 whites ages 35-49 died per 100,000 people of all causes; and 1,046 Blacks and 722 whites ages 50-64 died per 100,000 people of all causes, according to the CDC.
Young African Americans are also more likely than white people to live with diseases that are more common in older ages, such as high blood pressure, diabetes and stroke.
Fixing the gap
So, what can be done to improve health care for African Americans? That’s a bigger problem than a single column can address, but here are a few ideas to consider.
According to the CDC, health care and mental health professionals can consider meeting patients one-on-one in the community by going to churches or attending local events. By doing this, health care professionals can help detect and intervene in potentially life-threatening health conditions.
In addition, health care professionals can work to eliminate cultural barriers to care and can research health conditions that are more common in Black people than in other races to detect health conditions early so treatment interventions can be put in place.
Governments can work toward improving health insurance access or can fund health care programs or training community health care workers where poorer African Americans can receive free or low-cost services.
Businesses, churches, schools and local community organizations can also start their own initiatives that address Black health and wellness, such as starting a community garden in food insecure areas so healthy food options can be offered or starting a campaign to reduce the stigma of getting health care or mental health treatments. More businesses in largely Black neighborhoods can look at offering healthier food options and wellness products at low prices. Free transportation can be organized to health care facilities, free prescription delivery options can be offered and more.
There are dozens of ways Black health and wellness has improved, and there are numerous ways to continuing improving it if we’re willing to keep learning. To learn more, visit, tinyurl.com/2p9mysa4.
