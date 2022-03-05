It’s so enticing.
You’ve just read something online that really grinds your gears, gets your goat, makes you passionate.
There at the bottom is a form. Maybe it’s labeled “Write your local newspaper” or “Contact your legislator” or “Take action.”
All you have to do is type your name and contact info, press a button and — voilà! — you’ve sent an eloquently worded email to the local newspaper editor or your congressperson or state representative.
But how much difference do those emails really make? Do they get published? Does anyone read them?
I have to laugh sometimes when I get a flood of identically worded letters to the editor, sometimes dozens over the course of just a couple days. I know an online campaign is the culprit, especially when the issue isn’t even remotely related to the communities in Anoka County.
And no, I don’t print form letters. In fact, if I suspect a submission of being a form letter, I pop it into Google to check. If my suspicions are confirmed, it goes in my virtual trash bin without a second thought.
There’s nothing wrong with sending form letters, and I’m sure most of the people who do so are well-intentioned. But it’s not the most effective way to create change either.
Form letters are tempting because they’re an extremely low effort way to feel like you’re doing something — when in reality you’re barely doing anything.
To be fair, writing a good letter or email is hard work. It takes time to learn about an issue and to craft words worth reading. But a personal note will almost always have more impact than slapping your name on a bunch of words someone else wrote.
As I was thinking about the form letters that sometimes flood my inbox, I figured legislators probably receive at least as many as I do, so I recently asked a couple local legislators from opposite parties how they handle them and how much stock they put in them.
Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, said he and his staff try to respond to all letters and emails, even form letters. But he agreed personalized notes get more personal attention. And when he gets a handwritten note from somebody, “that goes to the very top of the list.”
Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, said getting a bunch of form letters can communicate to him that a group of people care about a topic in general. If he gets 20 form letters, he’ll notice — but getting three to four personally crafted letters about a topic is much more meaningful.
All this makes sense if you compare it to getting cards on your birthday. It’s nice to receive cards, but the most meaningful are the ones where it’s obvious that real thought went into them, that a person cared enough to put time and effort into it. A personal note goes a long way toward showing you care about someone or something.
The same is true of political letters and emails.
Again, I’m not saying form letters are bad or have no effect at all. But if you want maximize your impact and help drive change on an issue you care about, take time to write the note yourself.
