The animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals recently earned a few chuckles and, I’m sure, a lot of eye rolls by suggesting the city of Ham Lake rename itself Yam Lake, after the nutritious and tasty tuber.
Apparently the early settlers thought the city’s namesake lake looked like a ham, but PETA’s president wrote to the mayor that it really looks more like a yam.
The letter was obviously a publicity stunt, a clever way to convey the group’s pro-veggie message. I’m confident no one at PETA had any illusions that the city would take the suggestion seriously, even if promising candied yams to the whole town was an enticing incentive.
But the discussion does highlight a topic our society continues to wrestle with: the importance of names and what to do when a name falls out of favor or no longer reflects our values.
This year some residents of Coon Rapids reignited the question of changing the city’s name because it contains a term that’s used as a racial slur. To some people that idea sounds ridiculous, but to others it’s about cultivating an identity that is welcoming and inclusive.
And even though it’s been years since the name of Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis became Bde Maka Ska, the dust has barely settled on the legal wrangling that followed.
People have pondered the significance of names for centuries. A rose by any other name would smell as sweet, Shakespeare’s Juliet observed. A name is just a name, not the thing itself, she reasoned, and not worth fighting over. There’s some truth in that.
On the other hand, names can be significant, and words do have power to help or to harm. Language matters, and names may convey identity, heritage and values.
So what do we do when a name is offensive or hurtful to some people or when it’s connected to something shameful in history?
Unfortunately, as with most issues in life, there’s not a one-size-fits-all answer.
Is it sometimes appropriate to change a name to better reflect our values or minimize harm? Absolutely.
Sometimes there’s good reason to make a change, and saying it’s always been this way doesn’t justify doing nothing.
Is it possible, or even advisable, to change every name someone objects to? Of course not. But that doesn’t mean we can’t listen with openness and interest when someone tells us their sincere concerns.
As for Ham Lake, I think the early settlers and PETA both got it wrong. I think it looks like a giant State Fair turkey leg.
Drumstick Lake, anyone?
