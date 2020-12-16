While the world has been rocked by a series of significant events this year, most notably the coronavirus pandemic, the world of video games has been abuzz with a different type of excitement.
The newest generation of video game consoles, those devices specifically designed to operate games, have dropped this year. Every few years the advancement in technology is seen with new devices, which elicit excitement in gaming communities and a wave of new titles or sequels to favorite series.
At a time when there appears to be a dearth of other forms of entertainment such as movies and TV shows, video games offer us who are bored and stuck at home an escape and in some cases an opportunity to socialize online.
Video games offer a mode of storytelling not found in other forms. They are premised on the choices of the player, whether they are choices in how to advance the plot or just how to get past an obstacle.
Between the big-name developers and independent game creators, the world of video games has opened drastically. Whatever your preferred genre, video games offer more than the classic shoot-em-up play like the various “Call of Duty” titles.
If you’re interested in a war story that does not involve gunning down nameless bad guys, you could reach for “This War of Mine” published by 11 Bit Studios. In it you oversee the survival of several characters just trying to get by until the end of the war in their fictional city of Pogoren, Graznavia.
Each day the characters and player are faced with the task of getting enough food to get through the day and securing their base to get through each night. While roving bandits and soldiers offer a significant threat, the cold of winter, illness and poor mental health can cause characters to give up or die. On top of that, the player has to make hard moral choices when asked by strangers for help defending their homes or for just a bite to eat.
Another survival-style game is “No Man’s Sky” published by Hello Games. While it flopped early on, possibly due to many of the promises made by marketing not existing when the game launched, “No Man’s Sky” urges players to explore alien worlds and interstellar space. Sweeping vistas, breathtaking displays of the cosmos and a quest to reach the center of the universe are great for a player looking to experience visual wonders in their games.
Then there are the role-playing games. RPGs are where I think the best storytelling in games tends to be. The Fallout series, published most recently by Bethesda Softworks, is a great example of a game where the player is encouraged to take on a specific roll. These games allow for the player to choose what their character is good at as they attempt to find a lost family member or seek revenge for an injustice done to them.
No matter what kind of play you like to do, you can find it in the world of video games. While the new generation of consoles may be outside the budget of most people, now is a great time to look for the previous consoles to boot up into a world of imagination.
