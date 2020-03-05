A hundred years ago, suffragettes took to the streets across the United States donning white dresses and sashes that read “Votes for Women!”
Women’s role in the political sphere of our country has come a long way, but we still have further to go.
First we need to remember our long history, which led to the passing of the 19th Amendment.
The U.S. Constitution, which was adopted in 1789, left the ability of whether women could vote as undefined. The only directly elected body under the original U.S. Constitution was the U.S. House of Representatives, for which voter qualifications were explicitly delegated to the states. All states adopted constitutions that denied women the right to vote.
On July 19-20, 1848, the Seneca Falls Convention on women’s rights was held in Seneca Falls, New York. There the Declaration of Sentiments, which was primarily authored by suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton, was signed by 68 women and 32 men. Inspired by the Declaration of Independence, the Declaration of Sentiments outlined rights of women, including the right to vote.
The National Women’s Rights Convention was first held Oct. 23-24, 1850, where many issues on women’s rights, including the right to vote, were discussed.
From there Stanton and Quakers and women’s rights activists Lucretia Mott and Susan B. Anthony became key early leaders in the women’s suffrage movement
After the Civil War ended in 1865, Stanton and Anthony signed the Petition for Universal Suffrage, which called for a national constitutional amendment to, “prohibit the several states from disenfranchising any of their citizens on the ground of sex.”
During this time a few suffrage bills were introduced into many state legislatures, but few came to a vote.
In 1869 Anthony and Stanton formed the National Suffrage Association and another suffragist, Lucy Stone, founded the American Woman Suffrage Association.
The associations would go on to merge into the National American Woman Suffrage Association, which would play a pivotal role in the passing of the 19th Amendment. The association started with 7,000 members and grew to over two million members by the time it disbanded in 1920.
In the early 1870s many suffragists made attempts to vote and filed lawsuits if they were turned away. Anthony herself was arrested and found guilty for voting in her hometown of Rochester, New York.
In 1875 the Supreme Court voted against the suffragists in the case Minor v. Happersett, Missouri, where resident Virginia Minor attempted to vote.
The suffragist movement continued fighting on a state-by-state basis.
In 1916 Alice Paul formed the National Woman’s Party, with the goal of passing a national suffrage amendment. Over 200 of party’s members, the Silent Sentinels, were arrested on Jan. 10, 1917, when they picketed outside the White House during Woodrow Wilson’s presidency. While in jail, many party members participated in hunger strikes and were subjected to force feedings.
In 1919 Carrie Chapman Catt, who was president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association and was the founder of the League of Women Voters and the International Alliance of Women, lead two million members of the association to secure votes in U.S. Congress and state legislatures until a national suffrage amendment was passed.
Congress passed the 19th Amendment June 4, 1919, and it was ratified Aug. 18, 1920. Minnesota became the 15th state to ratify it on Sept. 8, 1919.
The 19th Amendment “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
In Minnesota, women are using their right to vote. According to NBC News, women made up 53% of those who voted in the 2016 presidential election in the state.
Currently there are 25 women and 75 men in the U.S. Senate and 101 women and 334 men in the U.S. House of Representatives. This is far from equal.
In the Minnesota Senate there are 16 women and 51 men and in the House of Representatives 49 women and 85 men.
Issues that are important to women across America will never be fully addressed until political equality has been achieved. This will happen as more women run for political office.
One of the first things women can do is get out and vote in the 2020 election Nov. 3. Women fought long and hard to achieve our right to vote. Let’s use it!
