No, I didn’t win the lottery.
Yes, that was my office’s pool you saw on our front page and on TV, and yes, I wrote a story about it.
But no, I wasn’t in on it.
In fact, no one in the newsroom here was in on it. I guess we’re just too sensible — or at least that’s what we’ll tell ourselves when we have to listen to how those around the office are spending their extra cash. The first week of listening to it was the worst.
In case you missed it, a 28-person lottery pool at the Coon Rapids office of Adams Publishing Group won a million bucks in the Powerball Jan. 28 by matching the first five numbers of the drawing, missing only the Powerball itself.
Before taxes, each of the winners walked away with about $36,000. Luckily for me, that’s not enough to retire on, so I wasn’t left in an empty office the next day, but it’s not a bad windfall.
In the wake of the win, the office lottery pool is continuing to play, with renewed optimism, when the jackpots are high. Not surprisingly, more people have joined.
Not me.
Call me stubborn or stupid if you like, but I’m still going with sensible.
According to the Minnesota Lottery, the odds of matching those first five Powerball numbers with a single ticket are 1 in more than 11.2 million.
The odds of hitting the jackpot? Just 1 in over 292.2 million.
Buying more tickets increases your chances, which is why office pools exist. But the odds are still astronomical and, of course, you have to split the money if you win. Not that I’d be complaining if I had an extra $20,000 in disposable income right now, but it’s sure not the same as a million.
I’m not philosophically opposed to playing the lottery, as long as you don’t expect to win and don’t spend more than you can really afford. If you like to play just for kicks and imagine winning, that’s fine. And sure, someone has to win, so it could be you.
Come to think of it, in my co-workers’ case, they’re more likely to win a second time than they were to win the first, because they now have more people in the pool and, therefore, can buy more tickets.
But winning big is still incredibly improbable.
By far the most likely scenario is they’ll keep throwing away $4 at a time to participate, while I put my $4 toward a good cappuccino or maybe even savings. Whatever I do, I’m almost certainly getting the better deal.
Of course, if they do hit the jackpot, I’m sure I’ll kick myself.
But the odds are in my favor.
