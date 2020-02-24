The most wonderful time of the year is here.
No, I’m not talking about the dead of winter, or even the supposed early spring if you believe a groundhog. I’m talking about a much more delightful time of year: Girl Scout cookie season.
When it comes to Girl Scout cookies, I am a big fan — possibly even the biggest fan.
I’ll eat them all — Lemonades, Samoas or, my personal favorite, Peanut Butter Patties. No matter the flavor, I will gobble up a box in no time.
Frankly, I might have a problem.
But, unlike virtually any other type of cookie I can buy at the store, these cookies can be justified by supporting a great cause.
A number of times I’ve found myself elbow-deep in a box of Peanut Butter Patties telling myself, “I’m doing this for the young female entrepreneurs.”
The money spent on Girl Scout cookies stays local. It goes toward funding trips and projects to help girls learn and thrive, which sounds pretty great to me.
I was a Girl Scout from fourth grade up through middle school. I remember going on camping trips, doing service projects and, yes, selling cookies. Each year I’d venture door to door around my neighborhood, twisting my neighbors’ arms to buy a box or two (not that it took that much convincing).
It’s a bit different nowadays. Girl Scouts aren’t supposed to go door to door like I did, unless they know the people whose doors they’re knocking on.
This is a fair change, in my opinion. My mom didn’t let me go out beyond our tiny neighborhood in fear I’d get snatched up by someone unfamiliar.
Now, those without a Girl Scout relative or neighbor can purchase cookies at booths outside grocery stores, malls or even breweries.
The way I see it, Girl Scout cookies are a win for everyone involved. The Girl Scouts get money for their troops, and we get delicious cookies.
Pro tip: Buy too many cookies? There’s really no such thing — just throw a box or four in the freezer and eat them when the time is right. And if that “right time” is tomorrow? Well, cookie season lasts through the end of March.
