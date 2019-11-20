The holiday season is right around the corner, causing stress levels to peak.
People will start roasting their turkeys in less than two weeks for Thanksgiving. By the time everyone is getting their second serving of pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving Day, the holiday season will already have begun with the dreaded Black Friday — more like Black Thursday as the commercial holiday season starts earlier and earlier.
Honestly this year it feels like the holidays came too soon. When I made a quick trip to Target last week I saw employees setting up the holiday section of the store that included “Frozen” paraphernalia, fake trees, Christmas tree ornaments and delicious candies all in candy-cane flavors, while I stood there sipping on a pumpkin spice flavored coffee.
When I went home to watch television I noticed holiday movies were running on nearly every channel with a new Hallmark or Lifetime Christmas movie premiering daily.
It seems the commercial aspect of the holidays is taking over earlier and earlier. People spend exorbitant amounts of time and money giving gifts and treats, and we’re spending less and less time with the ones we love.
I asked myself in that Target: Have we lost the true meaning of the holiday season?
The holidays are a time for everyone to celebrate, whether you’re atheist, agnostic or religious. This year there’s Hanukkah Dec. 22-30; Advent Dec. 1-24, culminating with Christmas Dec. 25; Kwanzaa Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; the Winter Solstice Dec. 21; New Year’s Eve Dec. 31; and New Year’s Day Jan. 1.
Many people will spend the 42 days of the holiday season shopping or stressing about finding the perfect present or wondering if they’ll have enough money to treat everyone they love in their lives, rather than taking the time to enjoy the holiday season with those people. I know I’ve been guilty of that.
As I’ve grown older, I’ve realized the most precious memories I have during the holiday season always include activities with my friends and family, like baking cookies, binge-watching our favorite Christmas films, going ice-skating or sledding, seeing the latest “Star Wars” movie, getting in a snowball fight, cozying up near a warm fire, going to Christmas Eve mass and having a delicious breakfast on Christmas morning.
I’m not trying to put down gift giving in any way. It’s always nice to receive a gift, but it’s harder to make memories with an object someone bought you.
The most precious gifts I’ve ever received or given were gifts that were turned into memories — like going to see a comedy show with my dad, going on a trip with my mother and sister or doing some Christmas activity like ice-skating, volunteering, making a snowman or shopping for a gifts together for Toys for Tots.
This holiday, think about giving the gift of time with your loved ones because you really have a wonderful life. Don’t waste a second of it.
