It’s that time of year again. High school students are memorizing scripts, running lint rollers over their nicest clothes and preparing to sacrifice their Saturdays to the competitive speech season.
In Minnesota high schools speech, also called forensics in other states and the college circuit, begins just after the new year starts. While I suspect it may be one of the less visible co-curricular seasons in high school, it nevertheless taught me important skills that continue to serve me today.
Speech students compete in 13 categories recognized by the Minnesota State High School League. They range from creative expression, where student must write their own 10 minute speeches with a few rules as to the content, to great speeches, in which students must present and examine remarkable speeches from history.
A speech meet often consists of a few rounds. In each round competitors take turns presenting their speeches to a judge, who ranks them and awards each competitor points, usually out of 100 for high school competitions.
I started my speech career in middle school, writing creative expression pieces because it allowed me the greatest freedom to tell the odd stories I had bouncing around my skull.
Through high school I experimented with relating age-old parables in the storytelling category and cooperative problem-solving in the discussion category.
Even into college I participated in speech, though at that point it was referred to forensics — which made “no, not like in ‘CSI,’” a regular mantra. Fun fact, the term forensic is defined by Merriam-Webster as “belonging to, used in, or suitable to courts of judicature or to public discussion and debate,” thus the application to competitive speaking.
I still keep my hand in the speech community today. Although I can no longer compete, I judge for my hometown high school.
Through roughly a decade of speaking competitively I learned a number of lifelong skills. Probably the most obvious is the ability to speak in front of a crowd, which is often cited in list-based articles as one of most common fears, known as glossophobia.
I also learned plenty of soft skills, like managing time between rounds of speech or how to properly wear a suit and tie. Forensics even landed me a scholarship to college.
Nowadays as a judge I can enjoy hearing the perspectives and well-thought-out arguments of today’s high-schoolers.
Though spectating at a speech meet can be difficult, in my experience parents usually can attend and watch rounds. Your local speech coach would be better equipped to speak on how to watch speech students in action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.