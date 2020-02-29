The Boy Scouts of America has been through some rough weather recently. On one hand the organization has opened its tent to more people, like girls and gay scout leaders. On the other hand it appears to be founding as it declares bankruptcy while facing lawsuits over covering up sexual abuse.
As the news has rolled out, I’ve seen a handful of former scouts take to their local news outlet to discuss the lessons they learned becoming an Eagle Scout, or how the Boy Scouts instilled in them a moral code.
That was not really my experience. I never achieved Eagle Scout, nor do I credit my moral character to the Scouts. Sure I learned appreciation for hard work and being true to your word, but for me those were lessons I learned outside scouting as well.
What I cherish about my time in the Scouts is the opportunities and experiences I couldn’t find elsewhere.
I joined originally as a Cub Scout. At that time my favorite activity was the famed pine-box derby cars. I remember working with my dad to build the small, wooden cars. He taught how to use some basic woodworking tools to make an aerodynamic car, complete with a spoiler.
When I look back on my time as a Scout I don’t recall the merit badges or how I earned my rank. The best memories almost always come back to camp.
Maybe my troop was weird, but we were never the most buttoned-up scouts. We each had our shirts, but the neckerchief and pants that went along with them were far less common. Most of us showed up to the morning flag-raising ceremony in our buttoned shirts, but soon shed them once merit badge classes began.
Later on, our focus on enjoying ourselves became even more significant. We sang bawdy songs to and from evening bonfires, chased raccoons hunting for irresponsibly stored food from our campsite and made disparaging comments to each other about that one troop at the neighboring campsite that brought a generator to go camping.
At one point a few scouts with initiative invented the “showering” merit badge to get out of morning sessions and get a shot at the showers while they were mostly empty. We even got a homemade badge once we got back.
For me the camps not only represented a fun week camping out, they also offered experiences I wouldn’t have had otherwise. Such as going white-water kayaking — even if I dumped my kayak and ended up floating downriver clinging to the hull until I managed to wedge it in some rocks and a counselor helped me right it.
It was at where I first had the opportunity to get a sailing merit badge. During our class we were split into teams of two to learn how to sail small sunfish-style boats. Our class was oddly numbered, so my friend and I ended up in a slightly larger boat — the Skip to my Lou if memory serves — with a third kid from another troop.
The larger boat turned out to be a challenge during some of the lessons we had to practice on the lake. For example we had to learn how to right a boat that had tipped. The trick was to grab onto the dagger board — a piece of wood that hung below the hull to allow the boat to travel across or against the wind — and haul down on it with all your might.
The Skip to my Lou’s stability was nice for most days, but presented a challenge in first tipping the boat, then the extra weight we required to yank the dagger board down and heave the mast back into the sky. Luckily our third companion was larger than either my friend or I.
While I may not consider scouting a foundation for my character, I will always treasure the experiences I had. As the Scouts sail through turbulent waters, I hope the organization comes through for the better, so more people can have the experiences I did.
