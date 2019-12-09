It’s still three months away, but the Minnesota Republican Party has already botched the state’s presidential primary.
I’m not being partisan, and I’m not commenting on who should win the party’s nomination or the presidency.
I am saying Republican voters deserve a choice but, unfortunately, the Minnesota GOP has already decided who the party’s nominee must be, regardless of what grassroots Republicans want.
State law allows the political parties to decide what will be on the primary ballot, and the Republican Party has decided Donald Trump’s name will be the only one listed, despite the fact that other legitimate candidates have active campaigns, including former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford and former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois.
Here’s the kicker: The Republican Party didn’t even request a space for voters to write in a candidate.
And they have the gall to call this an election.
One of the motivations for reinstating a presidential primary was the massive turnout for caucuses on both sides of the aisle due to heightened interest in the 2016 presidential nominating process. Lines stretched out the door in many precincts, and caucus-goers had to scribble their presidential preferences on scraps of paper in some cases.
People wanted to be involved in the process, which is generally considered a good thing in a healthy democracy, and legislators decided a presidential primary would encourage participation while keeping the process orderly and manageable.
It’s not going out on a limb to say that having only one name on the ballot doesn’t encourage participation.
But Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan’s public comments make it clear that her priority is a specific outcome.
“President Trump is extremely popular in Minnesota and my job as chairwoman is to make sure we deliver our 10 electoral votes to the president on Nov. 3, 2020,” she said in a statement reported by multiple outlets.
I’d argue her job is actually to make sure Republican voters in Minnesota can use their voices, not dictate whom they must support.
Granted, Minnesota Republicans might elect Trump in a primary with other choices — in fact, I think that’s likely, though not guaranteed. Trump came in third in the state during the 2016 caucuses, trailing Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, so perhaps Carnahan fears a repeat performance or thinks a close race would reveal weaknesses in Trump as a candidate.
But whether Trump would win or not isn’t the point. The point is to have a legitimate primary election, and to do that, you can’t predetermine the outcome.
What I’m saying shouldn’t be controversial; whether you support Trump or another candidate, you should want to see a free and fair election that allows Republican voters in Minnesota to have their say.
Unfortunately, the upcoming Republican primary is an election in name only.
