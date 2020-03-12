The wait continues.
It’s possible by the time you’re reading this that it will be over. Hopefully it will, for as much as they say a watched pot never boils, my sweet, lovely, pregnant wife’s patience is about to boil over any day now.
My patience too, although I think it’s safe to say my opinion on the matter is a little less pertinent.
Honestly, I was kind of expecting, at least hoping, that the newest member of the Slack family would be arriving the day before publication like the previous three did and I could pass off an extra week of chaos to my co-workers, who are much kinder than I am.
It seemed likely.
Baby One, six days early, labor starting hours after covering an MEA Wednesday football game that I spent with the phone on vibrate and full volume up against my ear.
Baby Two, eight days early, drove the hour road south of Ely to the nearest hospital, only to be told the hospital was full except for emergencies. I kind of thought this was, but we were diverted away. One out of five star customer service for sure. So, we had to drive another half hour to the next nearest hospital. I’m an avid follower of the speed limit, but I may have been just a touch over on that excursion.
Baby Three, 16 days early, at our primary hospital with our primary doctor. Very traditional.
And now, Baby Four. Yep. Four. Four kids. Four boys. I keep typing it to try to let the reality sink in. Currently accepting well wishes and wholesale bags of coffee.
As you may recall from my kindergarten teacher conference prep column here last month, I’m pretty good at my counting, so I could see the trend pointing earlier and earlier for birth. So for the past month, I have anticipated a similarly early arrival and been doing my best to be prepared and stay ahead of the game.
Contingency plans were made for section and state tournament games. Phones were checked constantly in between shots. Print layout was done days in advance. Jokes were made as I went out the door that it would be ideal if labor didn’t start for at least a couple hours. Well, are they actually jokes if no one is laughing?
As it stands, Baby Four will come the “least early” out of the four kids. A risky game, Buddy, but as a fellow fourth child, I understand having to do whatever it takes to get a little attention.
It’s a turbulent time to be born into, but there is always hope, nerves and excitement in the future. Ready or not, one more Slack is coming, world.
At least eventually.
