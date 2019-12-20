Fandoms have a significant presence in pop culture, from Marvel and DC, to Harry Potter, BTS, Doctor Who and Star Trek, but none has had as much of an impact as Star Wars.
With “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” being released this week, fans are heading out in droves to their local movie theaters to check out the latest installment of the franchise. Many of these fans will be decked out in Jedi robes and lightsabers at the ready and afterwards will argue about and critique the film.
Star Wars fans are deeply passionate about the franchise and enjoy everything from the films, television series, books, video games, action figures and more.
Love them or hate them, they truly are some of the most dedicated fans forming a community unlike any other.
I have personally been a Star Wars fan since I was 7 years old. It all started back in 1997 when I went to see the special edition version of “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” (1977) that was rereleased in theaters for the 20th anniversary. The special edition versions of “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” (1980) and “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi” (1983) followed shortly thereafter.
I attended all three the movies with my dad, and they’re some of my most favorite memories. He told me about seeing “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” in 1977 on a one-screen theater in Brooklyn Center where he had to wait for weeks to get a seat. He told me he was excited to finally share the Star Wars experience with me.
Immediately after seeing the movies I was hooked. I started to live and breathe Star Wars.
Once the Star Wars special edition trilogy came out on video I watched the films every day for months, absorbing each word. I also rented the original versions of the films and secretly giggled at the sub-par effects, but I enjoyed seeing Star Wars in its original format.
Every day in second grade, my friends and I would play Star Wars on the jungle gym at recess where we would split into two teams — the Rebel Alliance against the Galactic Empire — and we would battle it out.
Throughout my life my Star Wars fandom never faltered. I watch all the movies and television shows on a regular basis; I’m always in the movie theater on opening weekend to watch the latest film; I have read a number of the Star Wars books, played the computer and video games, dressed up as Princess Leia and Queen Amidala on Halloween, bought a lightsaber, own action figures, harbored a crush for Han Solo, and I regularly tell people “May the force be with you.”
I’m a Star Wars nerd, heart and soul.
As I’ve grown older, I’ve been introduced more to the amazing Star Wars community.
In the Twin Cities, Star Wars fans gather every week at USA Karate in Maple Grove to practice their lightsaber skills.
The Saber Legion club formed three-years ago in Robbinsdale and has since expanded to over 30 charters and close to 6,000 members worldwide who hone their Jedi skills with heavy-duty stunt lightsabers. Learn more at saberlegion.org.
I’ve also been introduced to the 501st Legion, a global all-volunteer organization of costumed fans who share their love of Star Wars by doing fundraising, charity work and volunteering in their communities.
The 501st Legion has two regional units with hundreds of members including the Central Garrison that covers Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota; and the Wisconsin Garrison.
The Central Garrison alone has supported the Alzheimer’s Association, American Cancer Society, Autism Society of Nebraska, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Children and Families of Iowa, Make-A-Wish Foundation, March of Dimes, New Directions Down Syndrome Association and more.
For more information on upcoming charity events or to join the Central Garrison, visit centralgarrison.com. To join the Wisconsin Garrison or to learn more about upcoming events, visit wigarrison.com.
While Star Wars fans aren’t perfect, at our heart we’re a very caring fandom, and we’ve made sure dying fans see the latest films, have built R2 astromech droids that visit children’s hospitals and have raised millions for numerous charities.
While I may be biased toward Star Wars, nothing is better than being a part of a fandom. Fandom really isn’t about what you love, but how you love it and who you get to share it with.
