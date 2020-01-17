I am freezing all the time.
Maybe it’s the iron deficiency, climate change or the fact that Minnesota winters are just notoriously cold, but this winter is already kicking my butt, and we’ve barely scratched its surface.
I’m writing this from my cubicle, where I sit bundled in a scarf and a winter coat — which is sort of helping, but I’m still letting out a shiver here and there.
After more than two decades, one might assume I would adapt to harsh, Midwestern winters.
However, one would be wrong.
I always have been, and probably always will be, a wimp when it comes to cold temperatures. As soon as thermometers hit 40 degrees, I should fly south with all the birds.
Seriously, I have no business living where the air hurts my face (and my hands, my toes, my neck and my legs). My tolerance to the cold is non-existent. I probably should have been born and raised closer to the Equator.
Most of my life was spent in southern Wisconsin, and the winter weather there isn’t a picnic, by any means.
I recall my mother bundling my brother and me up, like the kids in “A Christmas Story,” so I don’t remember being cold growing up.
Then I went off to college farther north and things got trickier (and a lot colder).
According to numerous articles (based on research I have yet to actually see), the footbridge across the Chippewa River in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where I went to school, is one of the coldest places on Earth.
After what I went through, I have no trouble believing that.
The particularly cold, negative-wind-chill days were the worst of the worst. The feeling while crossing the bridge was what I imagine having tiny knives thrown into your eyeballs would feel like.
It was terrible, probably the worst cold I’ve ever experienced. By the time I’d get to where I was going, my eyes would be partially frozen shut and my nose would be running like crazy.
Then I moved here. And I’m still wondering, when will I adapt to this frozen tundra we live in half the year? When will I be able to stand outside in any temperature below freezing and think, “This is fine”?
Minnesota winters have a reputation for being genuinely terrible, so I know I’m really in for it as the temperatures continue to drop. These 20-degree days are just teasing me before we start getting those 30-below temps I so desperately want to avoid.
For some reason, I thought this winter would be the one where I finally got used to it. Despite the reputation of Minnesota winters, I thought I could handle it, but I’ve already proven to myself I cannot handle it.
I guess I have survived so far, technically. The temperatures haven’t even been that bad yet, but that doesn’t mean I’ve left the house with anything less than a parka, a scarf, a hat and some mittens — not to mention a couple extra layers of clothing underneath.
I saw a man walking down the street wearing shorts the other day, and now I know for sure I’ll never be as accustomed to Minnesota winters as he is.
If January and February follow last year’s winter weather patterns, I might need to make like a bear and hibernate until springtime, because I don’t think I can go through that again.
Sometimes I think I wasn’t made to experience any sort of weather, hot or cold.
Maybe I should lock myself in a climate-controlled room, where it’s 75 degrees with a slight breeze.
That, I think, I could adapt to quite easily.
