“It’s been a while.”
Nerves running high, that’s all I could mumble out earlier this month when I sat down for my scheduled interrogation. Some would call it a dentist appointment. Same thing.
I made a foolish deal with myself a few years ago when I had my first kid. If I asked them to do something new, I’d do it again myself. Trying broccoli? Check, and much better as an adult. Going to kindergarten? Wasn’t allowed in, but somehow I’ve found myself still doing homework.
But a few weeks ago took the cake in my attempt to reconquer childhood anxieties.
Not entirely by design, but certainly not completely by accident, I hadn’t been to the dentist in 15 years. During my last visit back when I was in high school, an orthodontist told me I didn’t need braces and that my teeth looked fine. I went off to college, got married, left the coattails of my parents’ dental insurance and set off on my own. Other than the couple of minutes a day I brushed them, I didn’t spend that much of my time thinking about my teeth.
But, after our middle child had his first dentist appointment earlier this year, my stubborn side of not wanting to renege on my promise to myself won out over my dental anxiety and I made it in for a checkup.
The hygienist was incredibly kind and didn’t seem to judge, although occasionally looking for tells as to how long “a while” really was, sporadically dropping lines like, “Even if it’s been three years since you’ve been in, we’re glad to see you,” and, “Some people come in and say it’s been a while and we find out it’s been 10 years and it takes a while to clean,” and then not so cryptically anymore near the end of the appointment: “You don’t want to let it go 18 years! It hasn’t been that long for you, has it?”
I wasn’t quite sure what to say, so, not wanting to upset the person holding a tool they promised would just “gently scrape” my teeth, I forced out as loud and believable of a chuckle as I could.
The appointment finally complete, and finding out miraculously I had avoided cavities for so long, I confessed how long it had been, and we discussed the similarities and differences between what dentistry is like now and the last time I had made it in. Digital X-ray machine? Different. Painful handheld tool finding nerves in your gums you wish you didn’t know you had? All too similar.
The world changes a lot in a decade, give or take, and in many ways stays the same. It seems incredible to me that this will be the last issue of our newspaper of the decade.
Our personal stories will always have similar themes, but the way they are shared continues to evolve. Winding down the final days of this decade, there’s a lot of excitement, and some nerves, as we set to kick off the next 10 years, an eagerness to make the most of a new beginning.
My resolution for the next decade is to keep trying new things and to improve where I can, and mix in some nerve-wracking old challenges.
And, if I can stomach it, make at least one trip back to the dentist.
