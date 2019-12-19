‘Tis the season of charitable giving, inspired by seasonal introspection and the giving spirit, or to get a tax deduction.
As important as it is to give when you can, it’s just as important to give to charities that are responsible and where donations will go the furthest.
To this end there a few tips and tools to make sure donations go to who will best use them.
A good place to start is the Form 990, which tax-exempt charities that take in $50,000 or more a year have to file annually with the Internal Revenue Service.
There are a few ways to access these documents online, such as the nonprofit investigative journalism website ProPublica, which hosts a nonprofit explorer where visitors can look up 990s by an organization’s name. Another site I’ve used in the past is Guidestar.org where scans of 990s are available by year.
The 990s break down an organization’s revenue and expenditures, showing how much the organization receives in donations versus other revenues as well as how it spends that money.
Charity Navigator, a website that rates charities, argues that it’s good to see a charity with diverse revenue sources, which can make an organization more stable.
The Blaine charity Alexandra House, which supports victims of domestic and sexual violence, relies heavily on contributions and grants, taking in around $2.9 million from those sources in 2018, and generating a little over $5,000 in service revenue and investment income.
The 990 also shows how much the organization spends on its most expensive programs. Take, for example, the local nonprofit Hope 4 Youth, which works to end youth homelessness. On its 2017 form the organization reported spending $322,292 on its drop-in center, which provides basic materials and services to help youth experiencing homelessness.
Form 990s also show how much money an organization’s top officers were paid. On its 2018 form Alexandra House reported paying its executive director, Constance Moore, $119,064. Hope 4 Youth paid President and CEO Lisa Jacobson $100,200, according to its 2017 form, and Stepping Stone which paid Executive Director Julie Jeppson $59,393 in 2017.
Of course, just having the numbers doesn’t mean much; it takes a little context to understand what they mean. The average CEO of charities rated by Charity Navigator earn low- to mid-six figures annually. ProPublica recommends comparing similarly sized nonprofits to get an idea of whether an officer’s wage raises a red flag.
ProPublica also points out that some nonprofits use third-party companies to handle employee income, so if a Form 990 shows a salary of $0, that may be misleading.
One important factor to consider while looking at where to give is how much money goes to the programs a nonprofit carries out versus other services like fundraising.
On its 2017 Form 990 Stepping Stone Emergency Housing, an adult homelessness shelter based in Anoka, listed its total functional expenses at just over $1.1 million. Approximately 86%, or $984,215, of that was spent on programming versus 5.5%, of expenses that went to fundraising.
Almost 84% of Alexandra House’s $3.2 million in expenses reported on its 2018 form went to programming, and the organization reported about 8% of its expenditures were on fundraising efforts.
Hope 4 Youth’s programming took up about 76% of its $892,686 expenses reported on its 2017 form. Fundraising expenses made up 2.5% of expenses.
While a Form 990 can provide donors an idea of how a charity manages its finances, a full review of the organization should go beyond what it reports to the IRS.
Charity Navigator suggests donors take a look at an organization’s transparency and how it treats donor privacy and keep up with news on preferred charities to judge how accountable and successful they are.
Go to charitynavigator.org to check ratings for charities and find more in-depth steps for vetting your favorite places to give.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.