A pandemic may be on the horizon as the deadly Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread, but I’m here to tell you, in the wise words of Douglas Adams in “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” — “DON’T PANIC!”
The 24-7 news on the Wuhan coronavirus has probably got you thinking about stocking up on the essential pandemic supplies like surgical masks, safety goggles, protective suits and antiseptic solution.
But there’s a more immediate threat in your community — flu season.
According to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), so far this 2019-2020 flu season there have been at least 15-21 million flu illnesses, 7-10 million medical visits, 140,000-250,000 hospitalizations and 8,200-20,000 flu deaths in the United States.
We’re also right in peak flu season with the most activity occurring between December and February, but it can occur year round.
According to the CDC, there are four types of flu or influenza viruses: A, B, C and D. Influenza A and B viruses are the most common during flu season.
Most flu vaccines in the United States protect you against four different types of viruses: influenza A (H1N1), influenza A (H3N2) and two influenza B viruses, according to the CDC.
Influenza symptoms include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, headaches, fatigue and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea, which is more common in children than adults.
The CDC estimates around 47% of Minnesotans 6 months and older didn’t get a flu vaccine in the 2018-19 flu season, putting themselves, their loved ones and others at risk.
With over 8,200 flu deaths so far this year, the biggest way you can protect your family from deadly viruses is to get a flu shot.
Flu shots range from free to $50 or more, depending on where you get your shot and if you’re insured or not. To find the location nearest you, visit the CDC’s flu vaccine finder application, at bit.Ly/2U7eNwn.
There is also a pop-up Immunization Clinic open 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, on the sixth floor of Anoka County Public Health Services at 2100 Third Ave. N., Anoka. The clinic is open to all uninsured and underinsured children and adults. Shots for qualifying candidates cost only $10, with cash or check. For more information, call 763-324-4240.
Now, I’m not saying the Wuhan coronavirus isn’t something to be concerned about. But the seasonal flu is a more immediate concern.
