I’m buckling up for round two of teacher-parent conferences for our kindergartner this month, and I’m looking for some advice.
See, I went to round one in the fall, and while our kiddo did pretty well, the expectations were fairly limited. Making sure they got on and off the bus all right, staying in line and learning where to put their lunch trays were the heavy-hitters on the agenda. Not wanting to project my own fears or anything, but I was glad tying shoes wasn’t among the list of requirements, having flashbacks sprint across my mind of trying to remember the proper order of knots under the watchful eye of my own teacher.
Apparently this time around it will be a little more advanced. Gone are the days of “check mark or no check mark” for given tasks. We’ve progressed to a 1, 2, 3 number system. I think I can handle it though – if sports have taught me anything, it’s that the bigger number is better. Except for, you know, when it’s not, like golf, cross-country or any other sport racing against a clock.
This might be more difficult than I thought.
Subjects to be discussed include, but are not limited to, shapes, music, science, reading comprehension and weather patterns. Don’t worry, I’ve got a few Groundhog Day jokes up my sleeve.
Still, I am a little concerned about a few areas. Earlier this month, I asked my kiddo what he learned at school and for a week straight he responded with different parts he and his friends had added to their paper airplanes. Definitely a 3 for aviation, but I’m afraid probably a 1 for staying on task.
Also, a month before that he asked me what 100 plus 100 was. When I proudly replied 200, he answered that he was pretty certain I was wrong. I don’t know if that is just his default belief level in me, but he was so sure in his response that I admittedly was left to question myself for a few seconds. At least a 3 for his confidence.
If I know anything about a good review, it is to have some questions prepared ahead of time. So far, I’m starting out with ideas like, is he being kind to others? I know you only have so many hours in the day, so can we trade off a bit of classroom time for some more gym? Is he relying too much on his fastball during recess?
I fully believe I deserve a 3 myself for sense of humor, although history with some past teachers has me less than 100 percent confident in getting that.
If there are any other items I should be aware of, feel free to let me know. I never did enjoy pop quizzes.
I’m hoping to come across well, and hey, I might even get a 3 for making the conference about my jokes instead of his learning. I’m going to consider that a good thing.
