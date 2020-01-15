Mix impeachment politics and social media, and you’ve got an award-winning recipe for nasty rhetoric and thoughtless diatribes, with a likely side of profanity.
I know this. So I wasn’t surprised at the reaction the Facebook posts received. But I was disappointed how quickly the comments devolved into unprintable language and images of obscene gestures, not to mention quick accusations of partisanship and media bias.
Shortly after the December House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, I posted links on the ABC Newspapers Facebook page to copies of statements from the U.S. Congresspeople who represent our coverage area — Tom Emmer, R; Ilhan Omar, DFL; and Dean Phillips, DFL. The same statements appeared in the next available print edition of the paper.
But the responses on Facebook came swiftly and fiercely, some nastier than others. I had to delete a number of them and post reminders that while all viewpoints are welcome, they should be expressed without profanity and name-calling.
I get it — presidential politics make people passionate. Still, I couldn’t help but mourn the complete lack of respect some commenters showed for other humans, especially since these posts seemed like a microcosm of today’s political reality. How are we supposed to learn from each other and move forward productively when we can’t even listen to each other?
“Live From Here” host Chris Thile says it well in his song “I Made This for You” when he speaks of “anyone trying to hear/through the din of a boorish year/and everyone singing ‘la la la’/fingers stuck in what’s left of your ears.”
I think sometimes we all feel like doing that — reverting to childhood and covering our ears so we don’t have to deal with something or someone we find inconvenient, annoying or even repugnant.
It’s easier than trying to understand someone with whom you have deeply rooted differences, easier than taking people seriously whose opinion you strongly disagree with.
Setting up a straw man to knock over is less effort and more fun.
It not easy to pick up a different set of glasses and look through someone else’s lens.
It requires empathy, humility and effort.
But it’s what we need.
Trying to see other perspectives won’t solve everything; we’ll still have strong disagreements. Vigorous debate absolutely has its place. But it can be done respectfully, remembering we’re all human and in this together.
If we’d take the time to listen and try to understand each other instead of talking past each other, we’d probably have a better shot at finding common ground and even be able to make a better case for our own opinions.
Or maybe we’d even adjust our views slightly — after all, if we’re honest with ourselves, none of us is likely right about everything.
Thile concludes that “whether these days leave you laughing or crying/if you’re doing your best to be kind/this land is as much yours as mine.”
So here’s my hand. Can I borrow your glasses?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.