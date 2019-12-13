‘Tis the season for holiday shopping. Now that Thanksgiving has passed, I should really get my gift shopping done.
I’ll compose a list of items I want to buy, hunt for the best deals and go from store to store (or website to website) in search of gifts for my friends and family.
Sometimes shopping can be a pain — even when it’s not holiday shopping season.
There are people around every corner, sometimes the stuff I want isn’t in stock or maybe there aren’t any employees around to help me find what I’m looking for.
While I may get a little frustrated while gift shopping, there is one thing I guarantee I won’t do this holiday season: take out that frustration on a service worker.
When I was working in retail, if I had a dollar for every time I witnessed an undeserving, underpaid employee get hollered at by an upset customer, I probably wouldn’t have needed my retail job’s paycheck anymore.
Happily for me, my days of being yelled at about prices, coupons and merchandise being in stock are behind me. But many individuals working in retail and other service industries frequently endure sassy or angry consumers.
During the holiday season, that’s amplified by a higher number of people shopping each day, longer store hours and the pressure to sell more merchandise.
So this holiday season, make a service worker’s job a little easier.
There’s not much a customer can do about an employee’s mandatory tasks such as stocking shelves, taking inventory and working the register. However, there’s a lot a customer can do to make an employee’s job less miserable.
Consider this: It has never been a worker’s fault that your gift of choice is out of stock. More than likely, the worker being yelled at had little or nothing to do with how many Barbies or Instant Pots your local retailer has in stock. They probably just put them on the shelves.
Speaking from experience, these employees also have nothing to do with the price of your sweaters, coffee or basically anything you see in the store. They just show up to work and do what they’re told, for the most part.
Items are priced the way they are for a number of reasons, including labor, the cost of materials and straight-up greed. But that price probably doesn’t exist because the woman working at the cash register thought that would be the best price for the item.
This holiday shopping season, smile at everyone. Over tip. Be extra chatty. Or, honestly, just don’t do anything. Acknowledge the workers when they acknowledge you, pay for your stuff and move on with your day.
I think it’s pretty easy to be a decent person and not ruin someone’s day. Be kind to service employees, this season and always.
