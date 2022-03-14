This is a monthly movie review column by Anoka resident Alex Suszko, who has a bachelor’s degree in film and TV production from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He works as a media producer for the community TV station NineNorth in Roseville and also produces independent content, including locally shot short and feature films.
‘Spencer’
4/5 Stars
Every Oscar season, there’s a slew of biopics seemingly written only to provide a tour de force acting vehicle for whatever actor plays the main role. Think “Mank,” “Judy” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” These kinds of movies have contributed to use of the label “Oscar bait” — movies made solely to appease the Oscars. This year it seemed “Spencer” would be that movie. A biopic on Princess Diana seemed like prime material for the label. However, to be Oscar bait, a movie must also stray from risks. Oscar bait movies are high-production-value, safely shot features. This is where “Spencer” evades the label.
“Spencer” takes place over a holiday weekend where Princess Diana, frustrated by all of the royal formalities, is asked to show up for a royal Christmas party and play the part of the happy princess. Her frustration becomes something darker, and her psychological health begins to deteriorate as she longs for a return to a life of normalcy.
“Spencer” is not your basic, surface-level biopic. In many ways it goes for style over substance. If you’re looking for a penetrating character study of the much-admired center figure, look elsewhere. If you’re looking for a risk-taking, stylistically ambitious art movie, you may be more satisfied. In an odd way the movie distances its audience from its subject. Kristen Stewart plays the lead role exceptionally. She understands the character and we, as the audience, can’t help but want to understand her. The movie doesn’t really care what we want though. Is Princess Diana a good person? Either the movie doesn’t know or doesn’t care to say. Is she a sympathetic figure? We don’t get an answer from watching this.
This deliberate distancing instilled conflicting thoughts throughout the viewing experience. I was conflicted over whether the aspiration for Bergman-esque visual stylings was admirable or artificial. Conflicted over whether the pretensions were insightful or vapid. Conflicted over whether the style over substance was effective or gimmicky. Wherever I (or you) end up falling on these conflicts, one thing remains consistent: It’s one of the most interesting movies of last year.
‘Kimi’
3/5 Stars
The editing and cinematography are perhaps the two best elements of “Kimi.” However, if you look up the editor, Mary Ann Bernard, or the cinematographer, Peter Andrews, you’ll find they don’t exist. At least not as editors and cinematographers. That’s because they’re pseudonyms for director Steven Soderbergh, who has been editing and shooting his own movies for over two decades now. The quality of the editing and cinematography is a testament to how versatile and prolific Soderbergh is as a filmmaker.
“Kimi” follows the story of Angela Childs (Zoe Kravitz), a tech worker tasked with correcting errors in the recordings of Kimi units (Alexa-like devices). “Kimi” can record audio when asked to but won’t recognize certain slang and sarcasm, so Angela goes in and programs the Kimi to understand it. One of the recordings that comes in sounds awfully suspicious, and Angela begins to think that the Kimi overheard a murder. She sets out to solve the mystery, only to find that the corporation behind the Kimi isn’t on her side and she’s only endangering herself.
The premise is essentially a “Rear Window” spin for the modern age. And that’s where one of the movie’s biggest weaknesses lies. It dates itself. The longevity of movies like “Rear Window” and other classics is the universality of their themes, characters and content. The biggest issue with “Kimi” is that five years from now, multiple elements may be irrelevant, and the movie will quickly feel like a product of its time. Another weak point is the plausibility of its final act. What starts out as a smart, taut techno-thriller quickly descends, in its final 15 minutes, into a whirlwind of plot conveniences and contrivances that are so preposterous they border on self-parody.
That said, Soderbergh’s technical craft holds the whole thing together. He has a sense of how to create an atmosphere of unease and paranoia that other filmmakers try, and fail, to achieve. Soderbergh knows what he’s doing and, for that reason, we can’t help but continue to watch the craft on display. If “Kimi” doesn’t rank among Soderbergh’s most accomplished experiments, it’s satisfying entertainment with elements that all audience members can enjoy.
‘Don’t Look Up’
1/5 stars
“Don’t Look Up” is a star-studded turkey of Hollywood elitism.
Nominated for four Oscars, it follows two scientists (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) who discover that a comet is heading toward Earth and threatens to destroy the planet. They alert the president (Meryl Streep) who is more interested in politics and profiting from the situation than addressing it.
This movie can be seen as an allegory either for climate change or COVID and delivers its messaging with so little nuance that after about 20 minutes, you feel like you understand everything the movie has to say and pushing through the remaining two hours will yield little reward beyond surface-level entertainment that grows tiresome by the end.
I’ve never had a problem with a movie making a political statement. I do have a problem with movies that are condescending to their audience without the credibility or sophistication to earn it. The whole movie feels like the filmmakers are pointing the finger at us and saying, “You’re responsible for these crises and you need to be smarter.” At some point we, as audience members, have to ask ourselves, if this movie is about climate change, are the rich people who flew to set in private jets really the ones in a position to be lecturing us about it? If the movie is about COVID, are the rich people who attend parties and galas with no masks or social distancing really the ones with the right to put the blame on us? The movie doesn’t provide solutions but ends with a defeatist message of, “You can’t fix stupid, so we’re all just going to die.” For all its preaching, it offers very little insight or value to any of the issues it wants to be the authority on.
