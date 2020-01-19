Thanks to readers who shared a great holiday gift — their advice, reactions and recommendations for this column. I’m open to more thoughts, and I wanted to share some of what I’ve heard so far.
First, a desire for more specific suggestions. For example, Sieglinde Gassman — a grandmother, former Peace Corps volunteer in Thailand in her 50s, school volunteer living in Apple Valley — urged that a future column “suggest how schools/school districts/legislators can best solicit the opinions of families and students.”
Lonni Skrentner, formerly an Edina teacher and school board member, wrote: “I think we need a serious discussion about the use of test scores (especially individual, only multiple choice tests like the MCA) to judge students, schools and school districts. I think it is time for more complex measurements.”
Bob Wedl, formerly of Eden Prairie and now in Edina, was the Minnesota commissioner of education. He agrees on the need for discussion of what he described as “a new accountability design” for education.
Several people urged more discussion of applied learning. Laura Mueller, a parent of Bloomington Public Schools students, wrote, “We need continuous reminders of and the focus on non-traditional, respectful education.”
Nathan Strenge, who has taught for 10 years in public and private schools, including Lakeville South High School, St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists and the International School of Minnesota in Eden Prairie, explained: “The most important thing we can do as adults is get young people to realize they have a voice and power to shape their educational experiences. Having spent the last decade and particularly the last year talking with middle and high school students about their education, far too many feel that their education is something that happens to them rather than something that they have ownership of.”
Several people asked for more discussion of topics like mathematics, vocational training, peer counseling, the value of arts, or education of students on the autism spectrum. One reader asked for examples of what faculty and students have done to help youngsters who are homeless.
One central Minnesota reader pointed out that change does not necessarily equal progress. She asked for a column discussing the decision of one district to end recess for fifth and sixth graders. She wrote: “Many parents are not happy ... and would love to see recess reinstated. The physical, social, and mental benefits are too great to give up.”
She also has concerns about schools eliminating books. She wrote, “Yes, there is cost saving in not purchasing text books, but there is value in an actual book besides the strain on eyes, dependence on devices, and that not everyone can afford internet access.”
Technology also is on the mind of Cathy Simmons Gill, a longtime friend from Chicago. She’s taught law school classes for more than 20 years. She observed: “There is a new generation of students with new notions of learning coming along about every 5 years and pedagogy has to adapt to these new notions. I found it very unsettling when I first realized that most students these days feel that it is unimportant to listen in class because they can put their fingertips on anything that they want on the Internet. That may be more of a problem in … law school than it is in primary and secondary classrooms, but surely there is an element. “
These comments lead me to my next question for you. Students, family members and educators: What do you see as the impact — positive and negative — of technology on learning and schools?
Thanks to each of the people who wrote. Whether complaint, comment or compliment, I welcome your thoughts. You help this column be more encouraging, challenging and useful.
Joe Nathan, formerly a Minnesota public school educator and PTA president, directs the Center for School Change. Reactions welcome via email at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.