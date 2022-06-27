When the state legislative session ended in May, a $9.3 billion budget surplus was left in limbo. While there was agreement to provide $1 billion toward education, no final consensus was reached. Why does this matter to Spring Lake Park Schools and our community?
Our schools, like those across our state, are required to provide a high level of Special Education services. The cost of those services is currently not fully funded by the federal or state government by a significant amount. Our district receives less than 60 percent of the funding we need to provide these required services each year.
As a result of this underfunding, schools like ours divert funds that would be used in general classrooms to cover the costs for providing these required services. Essentially, we subsidize ourselves, by moving dollars earmarked for general classroom to Special Education. This is what is referred to as a “cross-subsidy.”
This year, the Spring Lake Park Schools “cross subsidy” exceeded $6 million, the equivalent of more than 65 teachers. Once again, we used general fund dollars to cover these Special Education expenses.
The funding gap for Special Education has grown significantly in recent years and will continue to grow.
This is not unique to Spring Lake Park Schools. Every school district across the metro area and state faces the same challenges, and in many cases even greater challenges. Clearly, this is not sustainable.
We are grateful for a two percent increase from the legislature to our general fund formula. This is the funding we receive per student and is a funding stream to our schools that represents about 60 percent of our overall budget. While a two percent increase on 60 percent is helpful, the unfortunate reality is that two percent is simply a drop in the bucket compared to the special education funding gap.
Spring Lake Park Schools are in an enviable position. Thanks to strong community support and responsible fiscal management by our administrative team and school board, we have operated a balanced budget for the last 10 years. Unlike many districts that have had to cut programs or go to the voters to ask for additional funding through levies, we have not.
While our budget remains balanced, we do see a time in the not distant future when we, like many other districts, will have to look at other options.
Using a portion of the existing $9.3 billion state surplus to finally and fully fund Special Education would help our schools continue to operate a balanced budget without looking at cuts or coming to voters.
We’ve urged our legislators to reconvene and work to make progress toward funding that eliminates the Special Education Cross-Subsidy for all Minnesota schools. Fully funding Special Education also means fully funding general classrooms allowing us opportunities to enhance the education experience for all. That’s good for kids and good for our community.
