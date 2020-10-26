Certain things are omnipresent this fall – the election, the virus, charts filled with data points, Zoom meetings and ever-changing school options.
While these are hard to ignore, I have chosen another obsession to get me through this season: Trees. Also omnipresent, but nowhere near as stressful as many other preoccupations this crazy year.
I’ve taken hundreds of photos of my two maple trees. We planted these from seedlings 15 or so years ago, and we’ve watched them grow, now towering over the backyard. This year, they reached a more spectacular color peak than we’ve ever seen. Maple 1 went first, from solid green one day to blazing red and orange the next week. As she started to lose her leaves, Maple 2 came through with a dazzling display of colors. She’s still got most of her leaves today, her splendid hues contrasting impressively against the snow-covered ground.
Many would call me a tree-hugger, a moniker I accept. The first trees I hugged were probably oaks. Growing up in southern Minnesota farmland, we could always count on the oak groves around us to provide shade and protection.
Husband Bruce would probably choose a white pine to hug first – he spent many of his younger years in northern Minnesota and still loves seeing the towering pine, its soft bristles fluttering with the breeze.
I also hug our two maple trees frequently. It’s been a joy to share fall days with them.
We’ve also gone to visit some other great Minnesota trees. We spent a couple of days in Duluth, where the quaking aspen, paper birch, poplar and red maples were in glory. We managed to hit super-peak days as we drove up the shore to Split Rock Lighthouse. We took a few more hundred photos, and although they were quite good, it is impossible to catch the true brilliance of the North Shore on a sunny October day.
We went tree-hunting another day to Interstate State Park, in Taylors Falls, Minnesota, and St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. More brilliance, more yellows, greens and oranges to treat our eyes.
A week later we headed the other direction, south to visit the oak trees on our family farm, then to Minneopa State Park near Mankato. Trees were muted as the cold weather set in – lots of browns and gold in the elms, ash trees and silver maples – but the Minnesota River Valley was still gorgeous. (Bonus: Minneopa has a herd of buffalo that roam over 331 acres, and 48 feet of waterfalls. Another hundred photos.)
We hit a few of the Minnesota State Parks the past month and intend to visit more even if the ground is frozen and snow-covered. The trees will still be there to welcome us – their bare branches contrasting against the winter skies – and still huggable.
Trees don’t have a lot of downsides. They don’t complain much, and they don’t spread gossip or COVID. They offer you shade when the sun bears down on you and respite from rain or snow. They are plentiful – there’s almost always one within hugging distance.
We’ve much to learn from trees – they can bend greatly on a stormy day but stand strong and tall the next. They drop their leaves as the days shorten but burst into green in the spring. They can inspire us through the winter months as they “lift their leafy arms to pray,” quoting poet Joyce Kilmer. Together, we can dream of renewing life in the months ahead.
We all need something strong, safe and secure to lean on during these challenging times. The perfect thing might be waiting for you, just outside your front door.
— Peggy Bakken is a former executive editor and a columnist for APG-East Central Minnesota. Reactions welcome: peggy.bakken@apgecm.com
