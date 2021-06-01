Twenty-eight Minnesota schools, colleges and universities have received national recognition because they’re saving millions of dollars a year as their energy practices help save our planet. I’m hoping that the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Commerce will help others learn from and implement what these schools accomplished.
Award-winning schools include:
— Forest Lake Area Schools: Superintendent Steve Massey told me that solar panels at the district’s high school, ice area, Education Center and several elementary schools produce “annual savings of $200,000 per year.” They’re in the form of credits from Xcel Energy. He noted, “Every dollar saved is a dollar we are able to invest in educational services for students.” Students have built gardens to help encourage growth of native plants and helped recycle holiday lights. This and other efforts led the U.S. Department of Education to name the high school a Green Ribbon School in 2019.
— Columbia Heights Public Schools’ North Park School for Innovation: Principal Jeff Cacek explained, “The three solar arrays on the school’s roof will save, over its lifetime, the equivalent of almost 233,000 pounds of CO2 emissions.” The school also has a school garden and has just started using a “biodigester.” According to Becky McMahon, the school’s kitchen manager, this turns all the excess food into compost-dirt, which is spread in the school’s garden. Cacek explained: “The digestate coming out of the biodigester takes all of our carbon based refuse. In the spring we will use it for gardening, but in the fall and winter, the digestate will feed our biomass boiler and heat our building. Our garbage will be keeping us warm.”
— Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools: The district has environment-friendly programs in buildings and for students, which produced six Green Ribbon Awards (the most of any Minnesota school district). Kristi Mussman, district communications director, explained, “Thanks to the public’s investment in energy efficient buildings, mechanical renovations and the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools (PLSAS) Operations Department’s close monitoring of system controls, our district saved nearly $173,000 last school year in energy cost avoidance.”
Minnesota Green Ribbon School winners also include, among others, Rockford Middle School, the School of Environmental Studies in Independent School District 196, chartered public schools in Minneapolis and northeastern Minnesota, and four Minnesota colleges and universities.
USDE also gave John Olson, MDE’s science specialist (and former public school teacher), a 2019 Director’s Award for promoting best practices in environmental education.
These efforts delight Aditya Ranade, deputy commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Commerce. He believes: “Energy is an area where economic development, local air quality and environmental concerns intersect. Climate change mitigation is one of the top issues for Minnesotans ages 18-30.” Moreover, “It’s providing increasingly significant new employment opportunities for students.” He and Jack Kluempke, the Commerce Department’s emerging energy technology supervisor, told me they offer technical assistance. But they’ve not talked with MDE staff about solar energy.
How about the Commerce and Education departments and Green Ribbon Schools co-sponsoring meetings, perhaps online, with educators, students and families? A poll of Minnesota registered voters released on May 5 by statewide group Minnesota 350 shows, across the political spectrum, most Minnesotans want to see greater use of solar energy. (The poll is found here: tinyurl.com/pt26yyvt.)
To learn more from MDE about the Green Ribbon Schools program, including Minnesota schools and colleges that have won the award, visit tinyurl.com/t24trhk8. Information on the USDE’s Green Ribbon Schools program can be found at tinyurl.com/275dmufu. The Minnesota Department of Commerce offers more information on clean energy at tinyurl.com/yduxmx23.
This is a great time to save money and help save our planet.
Joe Nathan, formerly a Minnesota public school educator and PTA president, directs the Center for School Change. Reactions welcome at Joe@centerforschoolchange.org or @JoeNathan9249 on Twitter.
