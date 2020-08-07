It’s that time of year again. School districts are preparing to reopen their doors, in some capacity or another, parents are making back-to-school shopping lists — presumably with hand sanitizer and masks included — and kids are counting down how many weeks or days they have until summer break is over.
While this year is gearing up to be unlike any previous school year, it does remind me of a lesson I began learning long ago. That is the lesson of critical consumption of media or how to spot fake news.
The first real lesson I received in how to determine the veracity of an article actually came in elementary school. Our wonderful school librarian took my class to one of our computer labs to learn why you can’t trust everything you read online.
To illustrate his point, our librarian created his own website full of fallacious history lessons. I only vaguely recall the content — something about Abraham Lincoln and aliens — however, I do remember the lesson well. Be skeptical of online sources.
In today’s world it’s too broad to simply leave it at “Don’t trust everything you read on the internet.” More and more people are reaching for news online, and plenty of legitimate publishers are producing quality content that’s available online.
I have a few general guidelines I follow when determining how credible a piece of media is. My first step is assuming everything on Facebook (or equivalent social media) is false until further evidence suggests otherwise. This goes especially for memes. If your source is an image with text on it, double check the veracity.
Beyond that, I also tend to start with looking at the URL, or the address of the webpage. A lot of hoax websites like to masquerade as local papers or even national organizations. If a URL is weird, like nbcnews.com.co instead of nbcnews.com, be skeptical of what you read. Also check the “about” page. A lot of hoax websites pass themselves off as “satire” while designing their pages to look like a real newspaper.
If a headline is unbelievable, it’s probably untrue. Make sure to read the story, in case the headline distorts the truth of the matter. If it makes you angry, it may be designed to do that.
Multiple sources are critical. If a legitimate-appearing website makes a significant claim, check it out. If there are no other news source reporting it, unless there’s good reason like it’s breaking news or particularly niche, I’d be skeptical of its claim.
But keep in mind that a lot of online publications will run articles entirely based on the reporting of another organization. If you’re checking a second source and it refers to the first source you found, it doesn’t count as a second source.
It’s important to be aware of your own biases. If you’re reading something that makes a claim you “know” to be true, ask yourself why. Is it something you want to be true, or that you believe to be true?
Also be careful of the other side of this. Don’t dismiss something just because it makes claims you don’t personally agree with. Read it thoroughly and then go online and check. With the pervasiveness of cellphones you can look up just about anything within minutes — of course the trick is finding a reliable source.
Check the author and the context of a story. If something doesn’t have an author, it may be less reliable. Also check the context. Some ads try to appear credible by emulating a news story. This is called “native advertising” and can be misleading, because while the ad looks like an article, it is not held up to the same standards as news content. Sometimes you can spot these ads by looking for the fine print declaring it an advertisement.
Of course, it doesn’t hurt to check with the professionals. I like to use Snopes.com, but websites like factcheck.org and the Poynter’s fact checking resources are other good options.
Above all, be skeptical and don’t believe the memes.
