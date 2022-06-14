As another year of high school sports draws to a close, it’s high time for a look back at what went right and wrong, and a part-humorous, part-serious take on where to go from here.
The good: the return of fans.
Big-time sporting events didn’t feel quite right sans fans a year ago. The return of raucous student sections was more than welcome this school year, with nothing quite like seeing the joy of students play and celebrate big moments in front of fellow classmates, family and friends.
The bad: referee criticism.
While everyone was excited to be back at games, unfortunately the goodwill only extended so far and some familiar jeering returned.
Only captains can interact with officials on the field in certain sports. I say we designate a single parent from each school to boo at bad calls and cheer at appropriately favorable borderline decisions. Or perhaps if you volunteer to officiate at one game, you are given license to boo from the stands the next?
I jest on that, but not on this: referee shortages are a serious threat to high school sports. According to the National Federation of State High School Sports, about 20 percent of officials have quit in the past four years. It has already impacted how events have to be scheduled. It’s hard to find enough officials for varsity games. Regular season events are now regularly held six days a week. Football games have been shifted to Thursdays and Saturdays, with officials pulling double-duty. Games for junior varsity and middle school teams could face an even tougher crunch when given less priority in future years. If we want to keep high school sports thriving, which I hope we all do, something has to give on easing up on officials, and making it a more inviting pursuit for the next generation.
It’s tough, sometimes brutal, when an athlete has trained for a certain moment and a call goes against them. Referees are not infallible, yet they aren’t signing up for meager pay and a free popcorn so they can make calls against a certain team or individual.
Along with that, enough with the replays at high school state tournaments. But if we have to be stuck with them, make them 30 seconds or less. If you can’t tell with conviction an egregious error was made in that time, the replay monitor goes off and play resumes. We don’t need to slo-mo if a player was a centimeter offside at the high school level. It’s nonsense. If the announcers can’t agree it should be overturned, there wasn’t irrefutable evidence. Rule of thumb: if Lou Nanne can’t tell if it should be overturned or not, just stick with the call on the ice. Trust in Lou.
Pet peeve: the “8:00” start time for game two of the night sessions at the state hockey tournament.
You know it. I know it. We all know it. There’s no way for a hockey game to start at 6 p.m., and the next to start two hours later. It’s always closer to 9 o’clock than 8. Three 17-minute periods, intermissions, pauses for those dreaded replays, a half hour between games, introductions of players and hockey hair — it’s can’t be done in two hours. Just put 8:30 on the program. I promise we’ll still watch.
An actual necessary change: passing boys volleyball as an MSHSL sport. Last year, boys volleyball fell two votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass. This year, a single vote. The good news is that it seems to be only a matter of time before it goes through – hopefully next year. The bad news is that it’s another year of one of the fastest growing club sports Minnesota has to offer of not receiving the same recognition and support as other MSHSL-sanctioned activities.
We witnessed the first-ever MSHSL state girls wrestling tournament this year. We’ve seen clay target thrive and rapidly grow in the few years since its inception. Anytime there is a chance to bring in new students to high school sports and activities, there needs to be some more urgency and motivation to get it done. Next year needs to be the time.
Off my soapbox … until next year.
