Hi! My name is Ian Wreisner, I’m Community Editor over at ABC Newspapers and the newest addition to the team. I wanted to use my first Writer’s Block to introduce myself and let all you faithful readers know just who your news is coming from.
I’m a recent Luther College graduate (skol Norse), which is located in scenic Decorah, Iowa, and I studied both English (as a major) and journalism (as a minor). I originally attended Luther to become a band director However, an English class in my first year there opened my eyes to the world of writing, discovering and reporting. I would have double majored, however Luther only offered a minor in journalism. Despite that, the Luther English Department felt like a second home to me, and I knew I wanted to complete my degree there.
I began my journalism career at Luther’s college paper, CHIPS, where I worked as both a staff writer and editor. An internship and full-time staff writer position at Driftless Multimedia in downtown Decorah soon followed, and then I really knew that journalism is what I was called to do.
I’m committed to honest and fair reporting, and hope that not only my colleagues but you readers help hold me to that standard. I truly believe that journalism is a public service and a necessity to a functioning, informed democratic society. As the reading public, you deserve to know what is happening in your communities in the most direct and truthful ways possible.
At the end of the day, I work for you!
Aside from my brief stint in Iowa, I’ve been a Coon Rapids resident my entire life, starting way back in ‘99 at Mercy Hospital just across the street. I’m excited to dive into my community in a brand new way.. Whether that be through local government reporting, feature writing or breaking news.
Aside from journalism, my interests lie heavily in music. If the David Bowie reference in the title didn’t give it away, I’m a massive Bowie fan, as well as Green Day, The Beatles, and of course, Prince. I’ve got a strong affection for all genres despite my rock preference, and am currently in the midst of a deep dive into the world of heavy metal. Guitar-focused music will always be my first love, as I’ve been playing since the second grade, sometimes even on stage.
As a music fan in the Twin Cities, I’ve been spoiled. The music history here is rich, with the likes of The Replacements, Soul Asylum, Hüsker Dü, Doomtree, Morris Day, Brother Ali, and of course the Great Purple One counting among our constituents. The R&B of the Minneapolis Sound and the dry Midwestern angst of ‘College Rock’ in the ‘80s has become a blueprint for nearly every artist who has come since.
That talent well hasn’t run dry, either. There are plenty of current Minnesota bands I love to see live, such as The Shackletons, VIAL, and Killed By Kiwis (check them all out!).
Don’t even get me started on the plethora of venues we have to see these artists (the ones that still tour, at least). First Avenue is easily my favorite place on the planet. The Palace Theater, 7th Street Entry, and Fine Line are all great places to catch acts of varying sizes, and the XCel Energy Center and Target Center aren’t even so bad, as far as echoey stadiums go.
There are also plenty of places to grow your music collection, whether that’s one of the few Cheapos scattered around the metro area (shoutout to the Blaine location, especially), Rock and More in Anoka, or Electric Fetus just down the highway.
If you just learned anything about me, you know for certain that I’m a music fanatic in my spare time. Especially about Minnesotan music.
I will also boldly state that Minnesota has the best music scene in the entire COUNTRY. But that’s an argument for my next Writer’s Block. …
