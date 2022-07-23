Hi! My name is Ian Wreisner, I’m Community Editor over at ABC Newspapers and the newest addition to the team. I wanted to use my first Writer’s Block to introduce myself and let all you faithful readers know just who your news is coming from.

I’m a recent Luther College graduate (skol Norse), which is located in scenic Decorah, Iowa, and I studied both English (as a major) and journalism (as a minor). I originally attended Luther to become a band director However, an English class in my first year there opened my eyes to the world of writing, discovering and reporting. I would have double majored, however Luther only offered a minor in journalism. Despite that, the Luther English Department felt like a second home to me, and I knew I wanted to complete my degree there.

Ian.Wreisner@apgecm.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.