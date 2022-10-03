Wini Fowler, age 88, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2022, in McIntosh, MN.
She was a loving, mother, wife and sister. For over 50 years, Wini dedicated her life to caring for others first as a nurse and then as a certified registered nurse anesthetist.
She loved playing cards with family and friends, reading, taking care of her many dogs, cheering on the Vikings every Sunday, digging in her garden, volunteering at the library, and antique shopping on road trips.
Wini was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Donald Fowler and brother Joe Kitchings.
She is survived by her sister Runae Leonard; daughter Vicki (Jim) Gustafson; grandchildren Ben (Jess) Gustafson and Jill (John) Nelson; and great-grandchildren Miabella, Saida, Camille, Juliet, and Greta.
The family invites you to join them for her memorial service held on October 29 at 11 am at the Community of Christ Church on 4847 Emerson Ave. N, Minneapolis, MN 55430, followed by a light lunch. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Scruffy Tails Humane Society at 720 Robert St., Crookston, MN 56716.
