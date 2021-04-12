William “Sandy” Sands Chamberlain was born October 20, 1953 in Minneapolis to William Andrew and Pauline Thelma (Batalden) Chamberlain. He was a life-long resident of Anoka. He graduated from Anoka Senior High in 1974 and went on to work as a custodian for the Anoka Hennepin School District #11 and then the Minnesota State College system for more than 25 years. He loved to travel and did so across the United States and Europe for many years, often with his family. He also enjoyed nature, so much of his travel included camping, kayaking, and even horseback riding. He enjoyed spending time with his friends in Anoka. He is survived by his sister, Mary Chamberlain, of Edina, MN. Family Funeral Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka with burial at Forest Hill Cemetery, Anoka.
