William “Bill” Carroll Snyder, age 90, of Hemet, CA passed away peacefully January 5, 2020. Bill grew up in Nowthen on the family farm. He and his family moved to Anoka as a child. He was the middle child of three boys of Owen and Gertrude Snyder. Bill married Hazel Hanson who preceded him in death along with his parents, two brothers Robert and Russell and his son Gregory Snyder. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Jeanne; children Debra Anderson, daughter-in-law Debra (Greg) Snyder, Robert G. (Cathy) Snyder, Kari Robinson; grandchildren Brandon Anderson, Leah Fergusson and Bob Summers, Tara, Heather, Kattie, and Andrew Snyder, Kjyrsten Juska and Whitney Gaffner; great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Celebration of life luncheon will be at the 1st Congregational Church, 3rd and Main, Anoka, on February 9, 2020 from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
William C. Snyder
