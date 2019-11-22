William “Bill” P. Sorenson, age 91 of Zimmerman, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Veterans Affairs Health Care System in St. Cloud. Bill was born on November 24, 1927 in Flint, Michigan to Carl and Virginia (Mox) Sorenson. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving in World War II and the Korean War. For his service, Bill earned a Purple Heart, UN Medal, and Korean Medal with four stars. He was also a proud member of The Chosen Few. Bill’s career with the Champlin Post Office spanned several decades. He began as a mail carrier and eventually became Postmaster, the position he held at the time of his retirement. An avid sports fan, Bill especially enjoyed Minnesota Gophers football and New York Yankees baseball. He was an undefeated 6th grade heavyweight football coach and an avid golfer. Bill enjoyed dancing and music, especially Country Western (specifically Willie Nelson.) He also had a love of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, canoeing, and traveling. Most of all, Bill loved spending time with family and friends. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by an infant daughter; and brother, Rick. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Shirley; children, Mark (Diane), Dave (Jan), Joe (Chris), and Brian (Catherine); grandchildren, Vanessa and Mitchell Sorenson; sister, Mary Carol Atkins; also many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish - South, 25909 4th Street W., Zimmerman. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church (10 - 11 a.m.) Interment with Full Military Honors will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Arrangements entrusted to Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home of Anoka, (763) 421-0220, www.thurston-lindberg.com.
William "Bill" P. Sorenson
