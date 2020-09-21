William “Bill” J. Dilks, age 75 of Fridley, formerly of Anoka and Chaska, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his residence. Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Bill was born on March 29, 1945 in Anoka, the son of Cleon and Margaret (Fields) Dilks. Bill attended Anoka High School. After school, he joined the Navy and proudly served his country. He raised his family in Chaska before moving back to Anoka for his retirement. Bill was preceded in death by his parents. Bill is survived by his children Chad (Stacy) Dilks of Winona, MN, Angela (James) McDonough of Salt Lake City, UT, Shannon (Andrew) Riegert of Chanhassen, MN; grandchildren Adam Dilks, Megan Dilks, Joseph McDonough, Clare McDonough, Thomas McDonough, Olivia Riegert, Benjamin Riegert, Lucy Riegert; brothers Robert (Kathy) Dilks, Chuck (Tammy) Dilks; sister Patricia (Robert) Rewey; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Family requests memorials be sent to Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services, Eden Prairie Chapel, 952-949-4970, www.huberfunerals.com
