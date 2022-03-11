On Wednesday, January 5, 2022, William "Bill" Charles Dubats Jr., loving husband of 56 years, and father of three daughters, passed away at the age of 78 due to numerous health problems worsened by a severe stroke near the end of August.
Bill was born on July 6, 1943 in Milwaukee, WI to Bill and Ethel (Alft) Dubats. From an early age, he showed leadership, curiosity, and a strong work ethic as he led outdoor activities at his family's summer camp and earned Eagle Scout standing. On April 19, 1965, he married his one and only true love Janet Nelson and they resettled in the Twin Cities metro area where he worked at FMC Northern Ordnance Division for 28 years. Until the end, Bill had a passion for anything with a motor—snowmobiles, motorcycles, powered parachutes, and antique cars in his later years. Never faltering from his character, he told doctors shortly after his stroke of his plans to tinker with the mobility stair lift to get him up the stairs faster. Bill's drive and innovation led him to several successful business ventures and engineering patents. He received his undergraduate degree in Industrial Technology from Stout State University and his master's in Business Administration from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Business. Full of enthusiasm, Bill loved hunting, music, traveling, and spending time at the family lake place. He was known for his sense of humor, generosity, and decades-long, civic-minded volunteerism.
Bill is survived by his wife Jan, their three daughters Darlene, Dena, and Dawn, seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, and five siblings.
A funeral service will be held on April 19, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in Coon Rapids, with visitation at 10 am and service at 11 am. Memorial gifts may be sent to Can Do Canines or Peace Lutheran Church, Coon Rapids. Gearhart, 763-755-6300, www.GearhartFuneralHome.com
