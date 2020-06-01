Weston Joseph Adair Koch, age 2 of Ramsey, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at home. Weston was born on September 9, 2017 to proud parents Mark and Lisa Koch. He was quickly loved upon by his five older siblings, Mariah, Khloe, Addison, Brielle, and Bennett. Weston was such a happy little boy who loved to eat, loved to cuddle, and loved all the attention from everyone in his family. He was also our little superman. After being diagnosed with meningitis in April, 2018, he spent 19 days fighting for his life in the PICU at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis. He survived three brain surgeries in 2018 and a few random hospital stays along the way. He truly was our superman and that was the theme of his 1st birthday party. Weston has always attended North Star Community Church and, for only being a toddler, was interested and involved in worship, prayer, and all the songs associated with church. Mark and Lisa dedicated Weston to the Lord. After the Koch family moved to their forever home in November, 2018, Weston fell in love with the outdoors, playing in the family’s acre yard. He was a boy running and playing just like he should be, and of course, running after his older siblings. Weston came up with nicknames “Riah” and “Ko-e” for the oldest two girls, and would watch and wait for them to get off the bus. Daddy was also another favorite person he would wait for to get home from work. The second the door opened, he would run up, give a big hug, and say, “Daddy home. Daddy home. Daddy home.” Weston enjoyed any sport that involved a ball, especially basketball. He loved watching his older sisters play softball, even though he was there mainly for the concessions. He would want to run onto the court and play during many basketball practices and tournaments. Weston tragically lost his life on the morning of May 29, 2020. Even though he never got the chance to decide for himself, he is believed to be in Heaven with Jesus. He is now with Grandma Koch, who he never got the chance to meet. It is Grandma’s turn to take care of Weston now. In addition to his grandmother, Phyllis Koch, Weston was preceded in death by a sister, baby Angel Koch. He is survived by his parents, Mark and Lisa Koch; siblings, Mariah, Khloe, Addison, Brielle, and Bennett; grandparents, Don and Jennifer Weber, and Bruce Koch; many great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at North Star Community Church, 11640 Crooked Lake Boulevard NW, Coon Rapids, with Memorial Service to be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6 at the church. Private Interment. Arrangements entrusted to Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home of Anoka, (763)421-0220, www.thurston-lindberg.com.
