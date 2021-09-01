Wesley "Wes" Evan Skeie

Wesley, beloved son of Colleen Skeie Norenberg and Barry Norenberg, Brian Olson and his step-mother Kristine Olson, passed away on July 21, 2020. We were unable to hold a service due to COVID. We are grateful to be able to hold his Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Servant of Christ Lutheran Church (740 E. Hayden Lake Road, Champlin, MN 55316). Visitation is at 10 am, Service at 11 am and lunch will follow. Please join us as we gather to share some of our favorite memories of Wes. We will laugh and cry but most importantly, remember the truly amazing person he was. Full obituary was published in 2020.
