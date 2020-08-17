Waldemar "Wally" C. Anderson

Waldemar C. Anderson, 97, passed away Monday, July 27, at Guardian Angels in Elk River. Wally’s warm smile and friendly greetings will be missed by many, especially by his wife, Jeanne of 19 years; daughter Roxene; sons: Dan, Greg, Bryan and their spouses; grandchildren; and great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at GraceLife Church, Anoka on Saturday, August 29, at 1 p.m.

