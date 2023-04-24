Virginia Mae Dahlheimer, age 97 of Anoka, died peacefully January 29, 2023.
Virgina was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She moved to Anoka with her family and attended Anoka High School.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ken and brother William "Bud" Rainbow.
She is survived by brothers John "Jack," James, Douglas, Donald Rainbow and sister Marilyn Washburn. Also survived by sons Thomas, Daniel (Linda), David (Laura), Tim (Donna); five grandchildren and at least seven great-grandchildren.
She belonged to the American Legion Post 102, Anoka Lioness and the Philolectian Society. With her husband Ken she enjoyed boating and camping with the Two Rivers Boat Club. She was a strong and determined soul who once won a new car by selling the most subscriptions for a local paper. One of her proudest accomplishments was serving on a committee advocating for additional programs to help students with learning disabilities. Virginia touched many lives in her 97 years and will be missed dearly by friends and family.
Funeral Mass 11 AM Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 525 Jackson Street, Anoka with visitation one hour prior beginning at 10 AM. Burial in Calvary Cemetery in Anoka. Arrangements by Gearhart Funeral Home Anoka Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.