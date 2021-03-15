Virginia "Ginny" Mae Hutchison

Virginia Hutchison, 82, passed away peacefully at home in her sleep with her daughters by her side on Dec. 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s. Preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Robert; her parents David and Elsie Freedland and brother David Jr. She is survived by her children Richard (Cricket), Sandra (Dana) Kuhlers, Anne Madsen; grandchildren Michael, Anthony (Emily), James (Erika), Tara, Daniel, Kayla; great-grandson Kaysen. Ginny’s sparkling, cheerful and enthusiastic personality made her a beloved friend to many neighbors, those in her church community, extended family and the wonderful staff and students of the Elk River School District for which she worked in the office from 1973-2000. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Grace Lutheran Church, 13655 Round Lake Blvd NW, Andover. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Grace Lutheran Church for the Rakai Orphans Hope Project. The service will also be live streamed at: http://www.grace-andover.org/youtube-stream-2/ Due to Covid restrictions, no luncheon will be served.
