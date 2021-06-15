Violet Eggum, age 98, formerly of Coon Rapids passed away on June 12, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Phil Kerssen, Everett Nevala and Morrie Eggum; daughter and son-in-law, Yvonne and Al Nemchik; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Eugene Peroceschi; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Mary Kerssen; son-in-law, Randy Patrick; six brothers. Violet is survived by her daughters, Shirley (Perry) Loegering, Marge Patrick; son, Dennis (Diane) Kerssen; brother, Ted (Marianne) Haak; sister, Lorraine Bay; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Violet’s life will be at Noon on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Interment Morningside Memorial Gardens in Coon Rapids. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
