Vernon E. Paquette, age 94, of Coon Rapids, passed away January 9, 2021, due to complications resulting from Covid-19. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Alberta and son, Mark. Survived by sons, Gordy, Tim (Marina) and Tom (Laurie); six grandchildren, Amie, Christopher, Carrie, Nicole, Justin and Joshua; three great-grandchildren, Mark, Norah and Tristan; along with numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Friday, January 15, 2021, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 525 Jackson St., Anoka. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Anoka. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka, 763-421-0220, thurston-lindberg.com
